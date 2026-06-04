Realme is Bringing a New P Series Phone to India

Realme is soon going to launch a new P seriesphone in India. This phone will be called Realme P4R 5G. This phone will, of course, be an affordable device and feature a large 8000mAh battery. The device is said to be able to operate for multiple days in a single charge. The benefit to the user will be that he/she can have prolonged gaming or entertainment sessions. The large battery will be paired with support for 45W fast-charging. Now the brand has confirmed the launch date of the phone in India. Let’s take a look.

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Key Highlights Realme will launch the Realme P4R 5G in India on June 10, 2026.

The smartphone will feature a massive 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset.

The device is expected to offer a 144Hz display and a vapor cooling system.

It will run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and offer up to 256GB storage.

Realme P4R 5G India Launch Date

Realme will launch the P4R 5G in India on June 10, 2026. The launch will take place at 12 PM, and will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme’s official online store. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key specifications. The battery details have been mentioned above.

Along with that, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset suitable to handle every day tasks for the user. Of course, as the moniker of the phone suggests, it is a 5G device. The best thing is that the chipset is claimed to be efficient with 5G as well. This means less battery drain when your device is connected to the high speed network.

The Realme P4R 5G is said to feature a flat-screen display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness support on the device will be 1200nits. There will also be a vapour cooling chamber inside the device to keep the temperature of the device cool, even during prolong usage sessions.

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