This Realme Phone with 8000mAh Battery Just Launched in India

A new 5G phone from Realme, with an 8000mAh battery has just launched in India. This is a phone worth talking about just because of its sheer specifications and value proposition. Low battery is one of the most anxiety inducing factors in today’s world for most smartphone users. This is what the new Realme phone aims to solve.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Realme has launched the Realme P4R 5G in India with a massive 8000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support.

The smartphone features a 144Hz refresh rate display, a specification rarely seen in its price segment.

Realme claims up to seven years of battery health retention, focusing on long-term durability and reliability.

The device comes with a 50MP AI dual-camera system and AI-powered features such as AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, and Gemini Live.

Open sales for the Realme P4R 5G will begin on June 17, 2026, in Silver Glare, Lavender Glare, and Titanium Glare colour options.

We are talking about the Realme P4R 5G. This phone continues the legacy of the Realme P4 series. With the P4R, Realme has not only focused on providing a great battery life to users, but along with that, is also offering super high refresh rate, something this price segment usually does not see. Let’s take a look at the price first, and then the specifications to understand what is it that you are actually getting here.

Realme P4R 5G Price in India

Realme P4R 5G launched in India in three memory variants:

4GB + 128GB = Rs 19,000

6GB + 128GB = Rs 21,000

6GB + 256GB = Rs 23,000

The Realme P4 Lite is also available in India, and that is priced much lower. But we are here to talk about the P4R, so we will focus on its specifications.

Realme P4R 5G Specifications in India

Realme P4R 5G has a large display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The camera ring at the back has AI Pulse Light. There is seven years of battery health guaranteed with the phone. The device packs an 8000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. There’s a 50MP AI dual-camera sensor at the back of the phone. With virtual RAM expansion, users get up to 14GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, and Gemini Live bundled with the phone.

It is available in three colour options – Silver Glare, Lavender Glare, and Titanium Glare. The open sales of the device will start from June 17, 2026.

A small group of TelecomTalk readers helps keep this platform running. Support us if you find our work valuable.