Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 commuters can once again access mobile connectivity services from Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) across several stations on the route. The restoration follows a period during which services were temporarily unavailable due to unresolved matters involving Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and ACES Infrastructure, according to Vi.

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Key Highlights Airtel and Vi have restored mobile connectivity on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3.

Vi services are now live across 16 stations from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk.

Airtel connectivity is currently available across 10 stations up to BKC.

Both operators plan to extend coverage from Science Centre to Cuffe Parade in the coming weeks.

The restoration allows commuters to access voice, data, digital payments and online services while travelling.

Both operators have now announced the return of services on sections of the metro line, allowing customers to stay connected while travelling across the city.

Connectivity Restored Across Key Stations

Vi announced that its mobile network services are now live across 16 stations on the Aqua Line 3 corridor, covering the stretch from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk. The stations include SEEPZ, MIDC Andheri, Marol Naka, CSMI Airport T2, Sahar Road, CSMI Airport T1, Santacruz, Bandra Colony, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dharavi, Shitla Devi Mandir, Dadar, Siddhivinayak and Worli.

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According to the operator, customers travelling on the route can once again make voice calls, access mobile internet services, use digital payment applications, stay connected on social media platforms and carry out other online activities while on the move.

Vodafone Idea noted that Aqua Line 3 serves an important role in Mumbai’s transportation network, with over 1.5 lakh commuters using the metro daily and more than 290 trips operated every day.

Airtel also announced the restoration of connectivity on the Aqua Line. The operator said its services are currently live at 10 metro stations, covering the stretch from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Phase 2 Rollout Underway

While services have already been restored on a significant portion of the route, further network deployment work is continuing.

Vodafone Idea said the rollout across Phase 2 of the metro network, which covers 11 stations from Science Centre Metro Station to Cuffe Parade, is currently underway. The operator expects to extend services across the remaining stations over the coming weeks.

Similarly, Airtel stated that the remaining section of the metro line from Science Centre to Cuffe Parade will be connected in the coming weeks.

The expansion is expected to provide uninterrupted connectivity across the entire Aqua Line 3 corridor once completed.

Vi Highlights Importance of Reliable Connectivity

Commenting on the development, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Idea, said reliable connectivity has become an essential part of the daily commuting experience.

“Reliable connectivity is an essential part of everyone’s daily commute. We are very pleased that our service is available on Aqua Line Phase 1 of the Mumbai Metro network, Phase 2 will go live soon. This deployment reflects our continued commitment to strengthening network availability across key customer touchpoints, and delivering a seamless connectivity experience in high-density urban environments,” Singh said.

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With Bharti Airtel and Vi restoring services across major sections of the Aqua Line 3 corridor, Mumbai Metro commuters can once again access voice and data services during their journeys, while both operators continue work to bring connectivity to the remaining stations on the route.