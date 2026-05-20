Bharti Airtel Offers Extra Data on Prepaid IR Packs for Summer Travellers

Bharti Airtel is offering exclusive benefits to its customers travelling abroad this summer holiday season, with extra benefits on select prepaid International Roaming (IR) packs. So, if you are someone travelling abroad shortly, check out the extra benefits offered by Airtel IR packs to prepaid customers.

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Key Highlights Bharti Airtel is offering additional data benefits on select prepaid International Roaming (IR) packs for the summer travel season.

The Rs 898 IR pack now includes an extra 2GB data, totaling 4GB for 5 days along with calls and SMS benefits.

The Rs 1198 IR pack now includes an extra 3GB data, totaling 6GB for 10 days with coverage across 189 countries.

The company is focusing on ARPU growth driven by 5G adoption, handset upgrades, and international roaming demand.

Leadership acknowledged headwinds from lower roaming revenues and rising handset costs during the Q4FY26 earnings call.

In a seasonal holiday benefit, as Airtel’s premium prepaid customers look forward to travelling abroad, Airtel is offering extra data on two of its prepaid packs with 5-day and 10-day validity.

Also Read: Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Prepaid International Roaming Packs Get Costlier

Airtel Rs 898 Prepaid IR Pack

Airtel’s Rs 898 prepaid IR pack now includes an extra 2GB of data under an exclusive offer. So, the pack benefits now include 4GB (2GB + extra 2GB) of data, 150 minutes of calls to India, local incoming and outgoing calls, and 20 outgoing SMS, all with a validity of 5 days.

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