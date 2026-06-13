Airtel Brings Referral Program for Fast Lane 5G Postpaid

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, recently rebranded its Priority Postpaid service to Fast Lane 5G. The telco explained that the service remains the same, just the name has changed. It is super interesting to note that Airtel is now also offering users a chance to get benefits on their bill by referring new users to its services. The telco said that users can refer, earn, enjoy and repeat. Here’s how the Airtel Fast Lane 5G postpaid referral program works.

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Key Highlights Bharti Airtel has rebranded its Priority Postpaid service as Fast Lane 5G, while keeping the underlying benefits unchanged.

Airtel has introduced a referral program that allows customers to earn bill discount coupons by referring friends and family to Airtel services.

Users can refer multiple services, including postpaid, broadband, DTH, Airtel Black, and prepaid, through the Airtel Thanks app.

Both the referrer and the new customer receive a coupon worth Rs 300 for eligible services when a successful signup is completed through the referral link.

Airtel says there is no limit on the number of referrals customers can make, allowing users to accumulate multiple bill discount coupons.

Airtel Referral for Fast Lane 5G Postpaid: Steps to Follow

Airtel said that users need to first invite their friends to consume its services through the Airtel Thanks app. The Airtel Thanks app is available for both iOS and Android users. Then, just choose the kind of service you want to refer. You can refer broadband, postpaid, DTH (Direct-to-Home), Airtel Black, and prepaid services of the telecom operator.

Then, users just need to share the referral link generated with their friends or contacts. If the contact or the friend signs up with the service via the referral link, you will get an Airtel coupon of Rs 300. It is not just you, but also your friend who will receive a coupon of Rs 300. This coupon can be applied on the bill of the service you are opting. Note that for prepaid, the referral coupon is of Rs 100 only. For rest of the services of the telecom operator, the value of the referral coupon is Rs 300. With multiple coupons, you can continue getting discounts on your bills and there’s no limit to how many referrals a customer can make.

To claim the referral coupon benefit, you just need to open the Airtel Thanks app to pay off your bills. Then, at the time of the bill payment, just apply the coupon and you will get an instant Rs 300 off.

Why Did Airtel Rebrand Priority Postpaid to Fast Lane 5G

Bharti Airtel said that Priority Postpaid remains the same service, but its name has been changed to Fast Lane 5G. Fast Lane is something users will also get to see on their phone’s screen whenever they are under the coverage. Users will need to own a 5G SA (standalone) phone to use this service. Airtel does not charge anything extra for this service. Airtel’s service is still under government review to see if it complies with the net neutrality rules set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).