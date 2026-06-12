Apple’s first-ever touchscreen MacBook Pro confirmed for 2026

Cupertino giant, Apple, will be upgrading its new MacBook lineup with a touchscreen, making it among the first MacBooks with a touchscreen. The leak comes from a prominent Chinese tipster, Instant Digital, who claimed to have a connection with multiple sources associated with Apple’s partnered supply chain companies.

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Key Highlights Apple MacBook Pro 2026 to get touchscreen ability with a dynamic island on the front.

Apple MacBook Pro 2026 will be powered by the most powerful M6 processor, promising efficiency and improved battery life.

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Apple MacBook Pro 2026 to get TouchScreen Display – Details We know So Far

Touchscreen functionality is not new in the laptop market. We already have many prominent players like HP, Dell, and Lenovo who offer touchscreen laptops running the Windows operating system. With the new MacBook Pro models, Apple will give users an option to choose between MacOS and Windows OS, especially for those who want a touchscreen laptop.

As per the leaks, the touchscreen support will be limited only to the MacBook Pro model.

There are also hints claiming it will now be renamed to MacBook Ultra, just like the iPhone Ultra, which is yet another of the biggest product launches we are expecting this year.

Instant Digital channel give 100% assurance that the MacBook screens will get the touch upgrade, as their supply chain companies have received orders from Apple to produce touchscreen panels for MacBook screens.

Apart from the touchscreen capability, we expect the MacBooks to get a design shift with an iPhone-like dynamic island on the front, but will this increase the pricing of the MacBook in 2026?

As the touchscreen ability and dynamic island screen are only tipped for the top-end model, there is still less chance to see a price increase. We will be updating you with more updates in the near future. Stay tuned with us on TelecomTalk.

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Apple MacBook Pro 2026 – Expected Specification and Launch Date

Talking about the other specs and features, MacBook Pro 2026 will be getting a newly designed and in-house developed silicon chipset, the M6 processor developed under the new 2nm architecture process, promising even better efficiency and performance out of the box.

A few leaks also claim that Apple is considering adding a built-in cellular connectivity feature for future Macs, where we will see C1X or C2 modem for 5G and LTE from the iPhone models to MacBooks.

Talking about the launch date, the Apple MacBook Pro, or let’s call it the MacBook Pro M6, is still under work, and especially as the M6 chipset is not yet released ,we will have to wait for an official confirmation.

However, if we look at the timeline, the new MacBooks will get a launch date between late 2026 and early 2027.