MacBook Neo is Becoming a Hot Commodity

The stylish and cool looking afforadble laptop from Apple, MacBook Neo has gained major popularity. It has become the go to device for students, and professionals looking for a budget, yet premium laptop. Well, there’s no way MacBook Neo is a budget option, but in the premium range, it is now the affordable Apple product people can buy. The entry-level MacBook Neo is now in strong demand, and owing to that, Apple has doubled its production capacity.

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Key Highlights Apple has reportedly doubled MacBook Neo production plans for 2026 due to strong demand.

Planned shipments have increased from 5 million units to 10 million units.

The MacBook Neo starts at around $599 in the US and about Rs 65,000 in India.

The laptop is becoming popular among students and professionals seeking an affordable Apple laptop.

Storage and performance limitations could become concerns for some users over time.

The planned shipments by Apple for the MacBook Neo for 2026 have gone up, claimed Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities.

MacBook Neo Strong Sales has Led Apple to Double Production

MacBook Neo planned shipments were around 5 million units in 2026. However, that has now doubled to 10 million units after exceeding the expectations set internally. The MacBook Neo starts around $599 in the United States, and around Rs 65,000 in India. With offers, the price can go down even further.

This is why it is becoming a go to Apple product for the people across the world. Especially as in markets such as India, where the MacBook Air is now priced for more than Rs 1,00,000. This is not a price point most people can pay in today’s world.

If one has an iPhone, then MacBook Neo becomes an automatic extension for the ecosystem. However, we do see one area where MacBook Neo needs to improve. It is the power. The MacBook Neo, currently works because the pricing is good. However, after months of usage, we predict that MacBook Neo users will miss one thing – power. Additionally, they will miss storage. With rising memory costs, yes, laptops and other electronics will be expensive. However, 256GB storage is something we expect will soon start haunting users as they start loading their device with data, they don’t want to upload on the cloud.

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