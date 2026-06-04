Jio Best Annual Fiber Broadband Plan Right Now

Reliance Jio has one of the best annual fiber broadband plans right now for Indian customers. The annual fiber broadband plan we are talking about comes with 100 Mbps speed. Most users are happy with 100 Mbps of speed. There is no way 100 Mbps can’t be enough for 90% Indians. People get the 100 Mbps plan traditionally, but it doesn’t come with OTT (0ver-the-top) benefits. However, Jio now allows users to pay a little more for the same speed plan, and that would get them major OTT benefits. One such annual plan is what we are going to discuss here. Let’s take a look at that.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio offers a 100 Mbps annual broadband plan with OTT benefits.

The plan costs Rs 1,199 per month.

Annual subscribers get 30 days of extra service at no additional cost.

Includes Netflix, YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Lite and several other OTT platforms.

Available on both JioFiber and AirFiber.

Reliance Jio Annual Fiber Broadband Plan with 100 Mbps Speed and OTT Benefits

The plan we are talking about costs Rs 1199 per month. For 12 months, this will be Rs 14,388 + GST. However, there is one benefit that users will get when they go for a long-term plan like this from Jio. That benefit is 30 days of extra service at no additional cost. Now let’s see what are the other benefits that this plan bundles for the users.

Reliance Jio offers 100 Mbps of download and upload speed with this plan. Users get unlimited voice calling with this plan. However, you will have to get a landline instrument separately, as Jio does not provide that. There are 1000+ TV channels bundled as well with this plan. The OTT benefits that users get with this plan are: Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime Lite, YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, HoiChoi, Discovery+, Times Play, Tarang Plus, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, ETV Win, and FanCode via JioTV+ inside the JioTV app.