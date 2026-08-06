Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition, Vivo S2 India Launch – Live

Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
After a long wait, Redmi is launching its much-anticipated Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition today, skipping the Note 16 series. The Note 17 might feature a single-camera sensor with a flash in a square module at the top-left corner, a glossy back, and a flat front screen. Alongside Redmi, Vivo is also launching its next S-series phone, the Vivo S2, today.
Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition and Vivo S2 India Launch Live Updates
Redmi Confirms the Display Spec: 6.9-inch AMOLED Display
Redmi Note 17 5G gets a bigger 6.9-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, 1,800 nits of display brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
Redmi Begins its Note 17 Launch Event - Confirms the Battery Spec
Redmi addressed the battery anxiety customers face during long travel when they worry about running out of battery. Redmi Note 17 5G features an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon anode battery, promising over 3 days of battery life on a single charge.
The Note 17 also supports 44W fast wired charging and 22.6W reverse wireless charging. Redmi also promises added protection standards in the battery pack, offering up to 5 years of good battery life.
Redmi and Vivo Gear Up for Two Major Smartphone Launches
Welcome to TelecomTalk’s live coverage of the Redmi Note 17 5G Master Edition and Vivo S2 India launches. Both smartphones are set to be unveiled today. Follow this page for real-time updates on their India prices, variants, specifications, features, availability and launch offers.
Key Highlights
- After a long wait, Redmi and Vivo are preparing to launch their new phones, the Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition and Vivo S2.
Redmi has already revealed a few key specifications, including the battery, display, and colour options.
Vivo has confirmed its new S2 phone will have a premium finish, a curved AMOLED screen, and a dual-camera setup with a circular flash.
Redmi Note 17 5G – Confirmed Specifications So Far
As we wait for Redmi to launch its next Note phone, the company has confirmed a few key specs, including a massive 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery promising over 3 days of usage.
On the front, the Note 17 5G will have a flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% wide DCI-P3 colour gamut.
This confirms the Redmi Note 17’s display will reproduce colours accurately.
Additionally, Xiaomi’s co-brand promises Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection
On the rear, the phone will have a single 50MP shooter with a flash. Under the hood, the Note 17 mAhster Edition 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, offering performance and efficiency.
Vivo S2 – Specifications and Features We Know So Far
As of now, Vivo has not confirmed any official hardware specifications, but according to the latest leaks, the phone is rumoured to have a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.
The phone will have a premium glossy finish with the camera module placed horizontally and a circular flash.
According to leak reports, the Vivo S2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, a 7,050mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging, and will run Origin OS based on Android 16.
Pricing details are still unknown, so we will have to wait for Vivo to confirm.
Redmi Note 17 5G and Vivo S2 India Launch – Live Update
Other key specifications of the Redmi Note 17 5G, including the selfie camera, screen size, connectivity, and pricing, remain under wraps and may be announced today.
Alongside Redmi, Vivo S2’s pricing, specifications, and availability will be confirmed today.
The new Redmi Note 17 5G Master Edition and Vivo S2 launch today. We will provide live updates confirming what you get with the all-new Redmi Note 17 smartphone.
We will cover live updates on the Redmi Note 17 5G and Vivo S2 launch events, both scheduled for today, August 6, 2026, at 12 PM.
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