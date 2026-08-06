Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition, Vivo S2 India Launch – Live

After a long wait, Redmi and Vivo are preparing to launch their new phones, the Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition and Vivo S2.

Read More

Redmi is skipping the Note 16 series and jumping directly to the Note 17, while Vivo is reviving its S-series lineup after a seven-year gap between the S1 and today’s S2. The all-new Redmi Note 17 5G is expected to have premium features like an AMOLED display and a bigger battery, and the Vivo S2 will be getting a premium curved AMOLED display with a dual-camera setup.

Redmi has already revealed a few key specifications, including the battery, display, and colour options.

Vivo has confirmed its new S2 phone will have a premium finish, a curved AMOLED screen, and a dual-camera setup with a circular flash.

Redmi Note 17 5G – Confirmed Specifications So Far

As we wait for Redmi to launch its next Note phone, the company has confirmed a few key specs, including a massive 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery promising over 3 days of usage.

On the front, the Note 17 5G will have a flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% wide DCI-P3 colour gamut.

This confirms the Redmi Note 17’s display will reproduce colours accurately.

Additionally, Xiaomi’s co-brand promises Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

On the rear, the phone will have a single 50MP shooter with a flash. Under the hood, the Note 17 mAhster Edition 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, offering performance and efficiency.

Vivo S2 – Specifications and Features We Know So Far

As of now, Vivo has not confirmed any official hardware specifications, but according to the latest leaks, the phone is rumoured to have a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

The phone will have a premium glossy finish with the camera module placed horizontally and a circular flash.

According to leak reports, the Vivo S2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, a 7,050mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging, and will run Origin OS based on Android 16.

Pricing details are still unknown, so we will have to wait for Vivo to confirm.

Redmi Note 17 5G and Vivo S2 India Launch – Live Update

Other key specifications of the Redmi Note 17 5G, including the selfie camera, screen size, connectivity, and pricing, remain under wraps and may be announced today.

Alongside Redmi, Vivo S2’s pricing, specifications, and availability will be confirmed today.

The new Redmi Note 17 5G Master Edition and Vivo S2 launch today. We will provide live updates confirming what you get with the all-new Redmi Note 17 smartphone.

We will cover live updates on the Redmi Note 17 5G and Vivo S2 launch events, both scheduled for today, August 6, 2026, at 12 PM.