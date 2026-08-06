Redmi Note 17 5G launched in India: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has finally launched the Redmi Note 17 5G in India. This is the latest Note series device in India, and the global market. The Redmi Note 17 focuses on battery life as well as display. The phone will also come with support for several years of software updates from the company. It will be available in three colours and the device will also feature Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top for protection. Let us take a look at the price of all the variants and the colour options along with the specifications.

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Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 17 5G has launched in two memory variants in India:

6GB + 128GB = Rs 27,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 30,999

With an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on both the memory variants, the price will go down to Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 with a SBI, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank credit card. The Redmi Note 17 5G will be available in three colours including Artic Blue, Starlight Purple, and Dark Night. It will be available starting 12 PM on August 13, 2026, via Xiaomi, Amazon and Xiaomi Retail.

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Redmi Note 17 5G Specifications in India

Redmi Note 17 5G has a 6.9-inch TrueColour AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and 1800nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP AI primary camera and an 8MP AI secondary-camera. The device features a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i panel on top and IP65 rating. It will run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box with support for 4 years of software updates and six years of security patches. The device features an 8000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.