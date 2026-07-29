Redmi Note 17 to Feature an 8000mAh Battery in India

Xiaomi will soon launch the Redmi Note 17 5G in India. The brand has confirmed that the device will pack an 8000mAh battery. This is big enough to last for a day comfortably even with heavy usage. Redmi Note 17 5G in China also features the same battery capacity. This leads us to assume that the phone’s other specifications for India should also be similar to that of the Chinese variant. Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date for the Redmi Note 17 5G in India for as August 6, 12 PM. The microsite for the product has gone live on Amazon India, also confirming that it will be sold through the platform.

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Redmi Note 17 5G Colours Confirmed

The teaser poster revealed by the brand for the Redmi Note 17 5G confirms that it will arrive in two colour options in India – Blue and Purple. These are the same colours as what we saw in China. The Redmi Note 17 will be the successor to the Redmi Note 15. There is no Redmi Note 16. The company decided to jump directly from 15 to 17.

We expect the Redmi Note 17 5G to be priced around Rs 20,000 for the base variant. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 in China. The same chipset is expected to be bundled for the Indian market as well. There should be an AMOLED display with a massive 7-inch display on the device. For cameras, there could be a 50MP sensor at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front. The launch is just about a week from here. Xiaomi will keep confirming other details about the Redmi Note 17 leading up to the launch. The only thing that will affect how successful the device series is in India is the pricing. Without a great pricing, it will likely not be able to succeed. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the device and its specifications.