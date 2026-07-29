Pixel 11 Could Feature Higher Price, Smaller Batteries

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11 series at the Made by Google event on August 12, 2026. There will be a regional launch event in India on August 13, 2026. The Google Pixel 11 series is expected to have three smartphones including Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL. We could also see other products from the company including a new smartwatch. Now, fresh details and rumours surrounding the Pixel 11 series has surfaced online. Google Pixel 11 is said to start in India with a base 256GB storage. However, this time, there will be a change in the pricing compared to the Pixel 10. Here’s everything to know.

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Pixel 11: Price (Expected)

Google Pixel 11 is said to come at a higher price tag compared to the launch price of Pixel 10 series. The Pixel 11 is expected to cost GBP 879 (roughly Rs 1,12,000) for the base 256GB internal storage. Pixel 10, on the other hand, launched for GBP 799 (roughly Rs 1,10,000) for the base 128GB variant. What will be different this time is the storage.

The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to cost GBP 1079 (approx Rs 1,37,000), which is higher than the price tag of GBP 999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to cost GBP 1279, instead of the GBP 1199 for the Pixel 10 Pro XL. The Google Pixel 11 series is also said to come with a smaller battery, but only marginally. The Pixel 11 could feature a 4985mAh battery, compared to the 4970mAh battery. This is a slight increase in the capacity, but it is almost the same. However, this is only for Pixel 11. The Pixel 11 Pro could feature a 4850mAh battery, meanwhile the Pixel 10 Pro came with a 4870mAh battery, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to come with a 5115mAh battery meanwhile the Pixel 10 Pro XL featured a 5200mAh battery.