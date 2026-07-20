Google Pixel 11 Series Spotted in New Frost Pistachio Color

Highlights
- Alongside the new color, recent leaks have revealed details about the Pixel 11 series' design, Tensor chipset, and camera upgrades.
- The Pixel 11 family is expected to debut at Google's Made by Google 2026 event, where the company is likely to unveil its next-generation flagship devices.
- The Google Pixel 11 series has been spotted in a new Frost Pistachio finish, adding another premium color option to the upcoming lineup.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Google is gearing up to launch its new Pixel 11 series on August 12, 2026. Ahead of the launch, a leaked image shows the Pixel 11 series in a new Frost Pistachio color, which looks premium. Not only is there a new color, but Amazon accidentally listed the new Pixel 11, revealing all the specifications.
Key Highlights
- The Google Pixel 11 series has been spotted in a new Frost Pistachio finish, adding another premium color option to the upcoming lineup.
- The Pixel 11 family is expected to debut at Google's Made by Google 2026 event, where the company is likely to unveil its next-generation flagship devices.
- Alongside the new color, recent leaks have revealed details about the Pixel 11 series' design, Tensor chipset, and camera upgrades.
Also Read: Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 Series August Launch Confirmed
Google Pixel 11 Series Appears in New Frost Pistachio Shade
We are around a month away from seeing Google launch its next flagship, and ahead of launch, the Google Pixel 11 in a new Frost Pistachio color appeared officially on a Google site, partially confirming that the Pixel 11 series will include this color variant.
Moreover, Amazon accidentally listed the Pixel 11 series on its e-commerce site, revealing the specifications and pricing.
The Pixel 11 series appears in two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB, with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.
The listing also shows the Pixel 11 with a 6.3-inch OLED panel at 2856×1280 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support.
On the front, it features a 13MP selfie shooter, and it packs a 4985mAh battery.