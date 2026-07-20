Google Pixel 11 Series Spotted in New Frost Pistachio Color

Google is gearing up to launch its new Pixel 11 series on August 12, 2026. Ahead of the launch, a leaked image shows the Pixel 11 series in a new Frost Pistachio color, which looks premium. Not only is there a new color, but Amazon accidentally listed the new Pixel 11, revealing all the specifications.

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Key Highlights The Google Pixel 11 series has been spotted in a new Frost Pistachio finish, adding another premium color option to the upcoming lineup.

The Pixel 11 family is expected to debut at Google's Made by Google 2026 event, where the company is likely to unveil its next-generation flagship devices.

Alongside the new color, recent leaks have revealed details about the Pixel 11 series' design, Tensor chipset, and camera upgrades.

Also Read: Made by Google 2026: Pixel 11 Series August Launch Confirmed

Google Pixel 11 Series Appears in New Frost Pistachio Shade

We are around a month away from seeing Google launch its next flagship, and ahead of launch, the Google Pixel 11 in a new Frost Pistachio color appeared officially on a Google site, partially confirming that the Pixel 11 series will include this color variant.

Moreover, Amazon accidentally listed the Pixel 11 series on its e-commerce site, revealing the specifications and pricing.

The Pixel 11 series appears in two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB, with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The listing also shows the Pixel 11 with a 6.3-inch OLED panel at 2856×1280 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support.

On the front, it features a 13MP selfie shooter, and it packs a 4985mAh battery.