iQOO Tablet to Come with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

The market is expect a big launch event from a performance smartphone and tech brand iQOO. It is the sub-brand of Vivo, and is meant to garner market share in the online audience. The iQOO 16 is expected to launch during the upcoming flagship event by the company. The idea for iQOO is to launch multiple products in this single event so that it can gain maximum attention. iQOO 16 will not be the only device in the launch event which will get the customer attention, it will also be a new tablet and another phone, mostly likely the iQOO Neo 12. iQOO is also reportedly planning to launch the iQOO Neo 11s for the China market. But more on that later. For now, let’s keep our focus on the iQOO tablet which is going to launch next.

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iQOO Tablet Surfaces Online: OLED Display Expected with Qualcomm Flagship Chipest

The new iQOO tablet has been in the conversation since last year. However, no details about it had surfaced online majorly. But now, it has been spotted online with the model number iPA2691. This listing gives us a major idea about the tablet and its target market. iQOO is going to equip this new tablet with a 2nm process built chipset, which is most likely the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC which is also expected to be featured on the iQOO 16.

iQOO 16 is not launching in India, if online reports were to be believed. The tablet has already received an approval from the Chinese authorities. It seems to be only for the people who want a tablet with Wi-Fi support. There is no SIM slot. Further, iQOO is expected to integrate an OLED panel on the display of the new tablet. Note that the company has not yet confirmed any of the details around this tablet. Stay tuned for more information.