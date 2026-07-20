STL Launches CONCAT in the US but Remains Silent on Orders and Commercial Deployment

Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) has launched CONCAT, a new fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) solution for the United States market, after completing field trials on the network of what it described as one of the country’s largest telecom service providers.

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Key Highlights STL has launched its CONCAT FTTH solution in the United States following field trials.

The trials were conducted on the network of an unnamed major US telecom operator.

CONCAT uses factory-assembled, pre-connectorized fibre segments to reduce field splicing.

STL claims the solution can deliver labour-cost savings of up to 71%.

The product has been introduced through STL Optical Connectivity NA, LLC (STLOC), the company’s US subsidiary. CONCAT is now available to digital infrastructure providers seeking to accelerate fibre rollouts while reducing deployment complexity and dependence on skilled field labour.

Also Read: The AI Boom Is Creating a Bigger Need for Optical Fibre and Data Centre Connectivity: STL

However, STL’s announcement stops short of providing details about CONCAT’s commercial adoption. The company has not identified the telecom operator involved in the field trial or announced any customer order, contract value or large-scale deployment commitment associated with the product.

Up to 71% Labour-Cost Savings Claimed

STL says CONCAT can deliver labour-cost savings of up to 71% by eliminating most field splicing. The solution uses factory-assembled, pre-connectorized fibre segments designed for plug-and-play installation.

Instead of completing critical fibre preparation and termination work at deployment sites, these processes are moved into a controlled manufacturing environment. STL says this approach can provide more consistent quality, reduce field errors and lower operational risks.

The company also expects the solution to reduce installation time, truck rolls, rework and dependence on field labour. These capabilities could be relevant to the US broadband market, where operators face pressure to expand fibre coverage quickly while managing deployment expenses and shortages of skilled workers.