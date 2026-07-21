Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leaks – Everything We Know So Far

Apple iPhone 18 Pro launch is around the corner in September this year. Ahead of the official launch, we already have fresh leaks confirming the specifications and colours of the new Apple iPhone 18 Pro model. It will be among the few iPhone flagships to get many hardware upgrades this year.

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Key Highlights

  • Apple iPhone 18 Pro specifications leaked online ahead of the launch.
  • The iPhone 18 Pro will get an all-new A20 chipset and a larger battery.
  • Apple iPhone 18 Pro will be getting a new Dark Cherry color variant.

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Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal Dark Cherry Color, A20 Pro Chip, and Bigger Battery

iphone 18 pro may bring a camera

Fresh leaks and reports from tipsters reveal what to expect from the iPhone 18 Pro model this year as the iPhone 18 launch approaches.

Starting with design, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro will get a new color called Dark Cherry, with deep red and muted pink undertones, housed in an aluminum chassis. This will replace the Apple iPhone 17 Pro’s iconic Cosmic Orange variant, launched last year.

Apart from Dark Cherry, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro is expected to come in Black, Silver, and Light Blue variants. The Apple iPhone 18 Pro will be getting a 6.3-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate support and a 35% smaller notch on the front by placing the Face ID sensor beneath the display.

Under the hood, the new iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the latest A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC’s 2nm process node.