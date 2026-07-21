Apple iPhone 18 Pro launch is around the corner in September this year. Ahead of the official launch, we already have fresh leaks confirming the specifications and colours of the new Apple iPhone 18 Pro model. It will be among the few iPhone flagships to get many hardware upgrades this year.
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Key Highlights
Apple iPhone 18 Pro specifications leaked online ahead of the launch.
The iPhone 18 Pro will get an all-new A20 chipset and a larger battery.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro will be getting a new Dark Cherry color variant.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leaks Reveal Dark Cherry Color, A20 Pro Chip, and Bigger Battery
Fresh leaks and reports from tipsters reveal what to expect from the iPhone 18 Pro model this year as the iPhone 18 launch approaches.
Starting with design, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro will get a new color called Dark Cherry, with deep red and muted pink undertones, housed in an aluminum chassis. This will replace the Apple iPhone 17 Pro’s iconic Cosmic Orange variant, launched last year.
Apart from Dark Cherry, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro is expected to come in Black, Silver, and Light Blue variants. The Apple iPhone 18 Pro will be getting a 6.3-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate support and a 35% smaller notch on the front by placing the Face ID sensor beneath the display.
Under the hood, the new iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the latest A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC’s 2nm process node.
This is expected to improve efficiency and power, possibly making it one of the most powerful phones of the year.
The new chipset is said to use wafer-level multi-chip module packaging instead of the N3P packaging used in the previous A19 Pro chipset. The new module packaging reportedly integrates memory chips more closely, helping to reduce latency.
Apple is also upgrading its modem from the C1 to the C2 chipset, promising better 5G efficiency and reduced power consumption, which saves battery life.
The Apple iPhone 18 Pro will get a battery upgrade. Leaked specifications show that the new iPhone for 2026 will have a battery between 5,391 mAh and 5,567 mAh. It will also feature a dedicated thicker 0.25mm upgraded vapour chamber.
On the rear, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro will come with a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP Sony IMX905 Variable Aperture sensor that can change aperture manually. The main sensor will be paired with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 48MP telephoto sensor as well.