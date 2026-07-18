Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple is gearing up to launch its flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, in September. Ahead of the launch, new leaks have surfaced about the under-the-hood specifications and a possible price hike. We’ve put together an iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max comparison to help you decide whether to wait or buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max before Apple raises its price.

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Key Highlights

  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026.
  • The iPhone 18 Pro Max may retain a similar design to the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a new Dark Cherry color option.
  • A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's 2nm process, is expected to replace the A19 Pro for better AI performance and efficiency.

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Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Could Feature Bigger Battery, Samsung Camera and More

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max – Specifications Comparison

iphone 17 pro max iphone 18 pro max comparison

On the design side, Apple won’t make major changes. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to have a similar design. Instead of the iconic “Cosmic Orange color variant from the 17 Pro models, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may feature a new color called Dark Cherry.

For readers unaware, the iPhone 17 Pro’s orange variant was among the most in-demand models. We expect a similar spike for the iPhone 18 Pro Max in Dark Cherry.

On the rear, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to house its cameras in a similar configuration to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple will not use a titanium frame but will stick with aluminum this year.