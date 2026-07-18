Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple is gearing up to launch its flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, in September. Ahead of the launch, new leaks have surfaced about the under-the-hood specifications and a possible price hike. We’ve put together an iPhone 17 Pro Max vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max comparison to help you decide whether to wait or buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max before Apple raises its price.

iPhone 17 Stock Shortage: Is iPhone 16 Plus a Better Buy?

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Could Feature Bigger Battery, Samsung Camera and More

On the design side, Apple won’t make major changes. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to have a similar design. Instead of the iconic “Cosmic Orange color variant from the 17 Pro models, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may feature a new color called Dark Cherry.

For readers unaware, the iPhone 17 Pro’s orange variant was among the most in-demand models. We expect a similar spike for the iPhone 18 Pro Max in Dark Cherry.

On the rear, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to house its cameras in a similar configuration to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple will not use a titanium frame but will stick with aluminum this year.

Display

On the display side, no upgrades are expected. We will likely get the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch LTPO display, Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3000 nits, protected by Ceramic Shield 2.

Also Read: Apple May be Unhappy with Tata as iPhone 18 Pro Leaks

Chipset Comparison: A19 Pro VS A20 Pro

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is among the most powerful phones so far. It is powered by the A19 Pro chipset built on TSMC’s N3P 3nm process, offering top efficiency and performance.

The chipset also has a dedicated Neural Engine with higher memory bandwidth, enabling it to perform AI tasks more efficiently.

The next flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, will reportedly be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, developed on the new TSMC 2nm process using a Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module, an upgrade from the N3P process used since 2023.

The new chipset is expected to deliver improved efficiency alongside a powerful GPU. As reported, Apple has allocated more transistors to its Neural Engine, giving AI power greater importance this time.

To improve network connectivity, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will come with a new dedicated C2 5G modem onboard. The new modem will reportedly come with an NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks), a technology that will support satellite connectivity on regular phones.

Camera Comparison

Moving to the camera, the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers a triple-camera setup on the rear and a single 18MP center-stage camera on the front.

On the rear, there is a 48MP main fusion camera sensor with sensor-shift OIS support, coupled with a 48MP 100mm periscope lens and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. It also includes a TOF 3D LiDAR Scanner.

We expect similar specifications for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with Apple likely not increasing the megapixel count. However, some reports suggest Apple is working on a three-layer stacked image sensor.

The main sensor will be the Sony IMX905 with variable aperture support, and the remaining sensors will be shared with the iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

The variable aperture will allow users to manually toggle the amount of light hitting the image sensor before taking a picture, giving them more control over the final image.

Battery Comparison

Apple usually doesn’t share specific battery details during the launch event. They often compare it to previous models by reporting percentage improvements.

Although Apple has not confirmed the battery capacity, some credible sources say the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 4823 mAh battery. According to leaks, the new iPhone 18 Pro Max will have an even bigger 5425 mAh battery. With the new A20 Pro SoC, the iPhone 18 Pro Max battery life could see a huge improvement.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro: Should You Wait?

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max – Price Comparison

The recent price hike has caused widespread panic in the tech industry, especially among smartphone makers.

The price hike could affect the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max models, with reports saying Apple may raise the price by Rs 28,600.

Apple’s new iPhone models usually replace the pricing of the existing iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,45,900, and the top-end 2TB model costs Rs 2,25,900. With this price hike, the iPhone 18 Pro Max should start at Rs 1,74,500, and the top-end 2TB model will be priced at Rs 2,54,500.

Opinion: Should You Wait for the iPhone 18 Pro Max Model?

Apple might increase the prices of its existing iPhone 17 models due to the price hike. Recently, Apple announced a price increase in Japan for iPhone 17 models. Although we didn’t get any confirmation on this yet.

If you need a smartphone immediately, we recommend the iPhone 17 Pro Max before the price hike.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max offers good specifications with a new chipset, improved battery life, and a new camera sensor. However, the difference compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max is not huge.

Image Credits: Saurav (X-Saurav_DJ47), Tech Radar

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