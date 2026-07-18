The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 advertisement, released in partnership with Marvel, is for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to launch on July 31, 2026. Prominent tipster Ice Universe shared a clip showing Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, building and holding the all-new Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and a smartwatch, possibly the new Galaxy Watch 9 Ultra.

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Key Highlights Samsung collaborated with Marvel and released an ad promoting the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie, giving a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and the all-new Galaxy Watch 9 series.

Samsung and Marvel released an ad video promoting the movie and new product launches.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the all-new Galaxy Z Fold 8 series alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 9 and Galaxy Watch 9 series on July 22, 2026.

The new foldables, alongside the new Galaxy Watch, are set to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 22, 2026. Samsung is using “Spidey tingling style” marketing for fans excited to see what it has been cooking so far. Here is all we know so far:

Also Read: Samsung Flex Titanium Tech Comes to Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 Star in New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Ad

In collaboration with Marvel, Samsung released a clip showing Spider-Man (Tom Holland) dissatisfied with his current phones, which often break during missions to save the world. This is often due to the regular phone’s length causing damage.

After Spider-Man builds a new “flip phone,” the Galaxy Z Flip 8, which can flip and offers easy accessibility.