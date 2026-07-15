Samsung Flex Titanium Tech Comes to Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung, a South Korean tech giant, has announced something interesting. The company, innovating on its display tech, has announced Flex Titanium Tech, which will come with the next generation foldables. While Samsung did not name it, we know it will be packed inside the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung will launch the new foldables on July 22, 2026, in India and the global market at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

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The new Flex Titanium Tech combines two titatnium-based components – a titanium alloy and a titanium plate – working together to balance flexibility, slimness, and strength within the foldable display structure.

Why Did Samsung Make Flex Titanium Tech and How is it Different?

With this new generation tech display from Samsung, the company has taken a new approach to the structural design of the displays. The new Flex Titanium Tech ensures that the display is strong enough to absorb external shock better than the previous generation displays, and can also endure repeated folding. Further, it had to be thin enough to balance the structure of the display. You can take a look at the image above to improve your understanding of the display tech.

The titanium-alloy component will support the OLED panel, and is 20 times better than a polymer film when it comes to mechanical stiffness. The next generation of Samsung Foldables is working on what really had to be innovated fast – the display. Making it stronger is a great choice, over just making it brighter. With foldables, one of the biggest worries for consumers is the damage that comes to the phone when folding it again and again over years. This impact, not necessarily damage, will be handled better by the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 which will launch in just a matter of a week now. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more details around the devices.