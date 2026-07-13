Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 to Get a Creaseless Display -Leak

Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on July 22, a new live image of Samsung’s upcoming foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, has surfaced online. It flaunts its “Creaseless display” inside, hinting that Samsung has heavily engineered its foldable lineup for 2026. Finally, we may see a creaseless foldable phone on the market.

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Key Highlights Ahead of the official launch, a live image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 shows a “crease-less display”

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at the Unpacked Event on July 22, 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Live Image Shows Creaseless Display

The live image doesn’t confirm whether the phone is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, but it’s clear that both models will have a crease-free display.

The foldable phone also flaunts a slimmer design with slim front bezels, making it a strong engineering competitor to other foldable makers like Oppo and Vivo.

On the specification side, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature an 8-inch creaseless LTPO panel on the inside with 120Hz refresh rate support and on the outside, it’s going to be a 6.5-inch cover display with the same 120Hz refresh rate.

On the rear, a triple-camera setup is present, which could include a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Spotted at Experience Store