Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 to Get a Creaseless Display -Leak

Highlights
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to launch on July 22, 2026, at the Galaxy Unpacked Event.
- Ahead of launch, the Z Fold surfaced online, showing a creaseless display and thin design.
- The foldable will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Galaxy processor, with the fastest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event on July 22, a new live image of Samsung’s upcoming foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, has surfaced online. It flaunts its “Creaseless display” inside, hinting that Samsung has heavily engineered its foldable lineup for 2026. Finally, we may see a creaseless foldable phone on the market.
Key Highlights
- Ahead of the official launch, a live image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 shows a “crease-less display”
- The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.
- Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at the Unpacked Event on July 22, 2026.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Live Image Shows Creaseless Display
The live image doesn’t confirm whether the phone is the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, but it’s clear that both models will have a crease-free display.
The foldable phone also flaunts a slimmer design with slim front bezels, making it a strong engineering competitor to other foldable makers like Oppo and Vivo.
On the specification side, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will feature an 8-inch creaseless LTPO panel on the inside with 120Hz refresh rate support and on the outside, it’s going to be a 6.5-inch cover display with the same 120Hz refresh rate.
On the rear, a triple-camera setup is present, which could include a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Spotted at Experience Store