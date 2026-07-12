iPhone 17 Stock Shortage: Is iPhone 16 Plus a Better Buy?

The memory price hike situation is causing panic globally, especially in India. Reports claim that Apple’s latest base iPhone 17 models are running out of stock in most stores as people buy phones, fearing future price hikes. Although Apple hasn’t confirmed any price hike for iPhones, recent increases have affected other Apple products, including iPads, MacBooks, Macs, and HomePods.

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Key Highlights Strong demand and concerns over future price increases have reportedly led to iPhone 17 stock shortages at several retail outlets across India.

The iPhone 16 Plus is selling for as low as Rs 65,000 with bank offers at offline stores, making it an attractive alternative to the iPhone 17.

While the iPhone 17 offers a newer A19 chip and 256GB base storage, the iPhone 16 Plus stands out with its larger display and significantly lower price.

If you plan to buy a new phone and the iPhone 17 models are out of stock, the previous iPhone 16 Plus still offers good specifications for the price. Let’s look at a comparison.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Cost Rs 28600 More Approx

Apple iPhone 17 Faces Stock Crunch Amid Price Hike Fears

Fear of price hikes is rising as other smartphone makers, including Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Nothing, have already announced price increases. Samsung’s recently launched M47 5G silently raised its price by Rs 8,000 just 8 days after launch.

Apple has not announced any price hikes for iPhones, which makes sense since iPhones account for the majority of its product sales revenue.

The iPhone 17 is still on sale at discounted prices in select retail stores and on online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.