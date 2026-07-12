iPhone 17 Stock Shortage: Is iPhone 16 Plus a Better Buy?

The memory price hike situation is causing panic globally, especially in India. Reports claim that Apple’s latest base iPhone 17 models are running out of stock in most stores as people buy phones, fearing future price hikes. Although Apple hasn’t confirmed any price hike for iPhones, recent increases have affected other Apple products, including iPads, MacBooks, Macs, and HomePods.
If you plan to buy a new phone and the iPhone 17 models are out of stock, the previous iPhone 16 Plus still offers good specifications for the price. Let’s look at a comparison.
Fear of price hikes is rising as other smartphone makers, including Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Nothing, have already announced price increases. Samsung’s recently launched M47 5G silently raised its price by Rs 8,000 just 8 days after launch.
Apple has not announced any price hikes for iPhones, which makes sense since iPhones account for the majority of its product sales revenue.
The iPhone 17 is still on sale at discounted prices in select retail stores and on online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.
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Apple iPhone 17 Discounts
If you are looking for an online retailer, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 17 at a discount. Using Flipkart SBI or Flipkart Axis Bank cards, you can get the iPhone 17 for Rs 75,909, down from its MRP of Rs 82,900.
Offline retailers like Vijay Sales are also offering discounts on iPhone 17 models.
Vijay Sales is offering a Rs 3,000 discount for ICICI Bank Credit and Rs 4,000 for HDFC Bank credit on EMI tenures of 6 months or more.
With an American Express card, you get a 5% discount capped at Rs 5,000 on EMI transactions. Using an HSBC card, you get a direct Rs 4,500 off.
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Discounts
Talking about the Apple iPhone 16 Plus, the 2024 flagship, it still competes well in 2026 markets because of its powerful A18 chipset.
Right now, the iPhone 16 Plus is going on sale. The phone, launched for Rs 89,900, is now discounted, and you can get the base variant with 128GB storage for just Rs 77,900.
You can avail extra bank discounts of Rs. 3895 with the Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI credit cards, which bring the price down further to Rs. 74,000.
The only catch is you will get the phone with 128GB storage instead of 256GB in the iPhone 17.
The real steal for the iPhone 16 Plus is at offline retailers, where Vijay Sales sells the base model for Rs 67,990 and offers additional bank discounts on ICICI Bank, American Express, and HDFC cards, bringing the price below Rs 65,000.
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Apple iPhone 16 Plus VS iPhone 17: Which should you buy?
The iPhone 17 is the newest model, released in 2025. However, the iPhone 16 Plus has a larger display with a 6.7-inch OLED screen, while the iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch panel.
On the inside, the iPhone 16 Plus is powered by the A18 chipset, whereas the iPhone 17 gets the latest A19 chipset with faster RAM and storage.
The iPhone 16 Plus has a larger battery but also a larger display, which uses more power. The iPhone 16 Plus base model has 128GB storage, while the iPhone 17 starts at 256GB.
If your budget is below Rs 65,000 and you want a bigger display without caring much about storage, the iPhone 16 Plus is the right choice. Otherwise, the iPhone 17 is a great choice for the price.
Image Credits: alexreviewstech, wired
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FAQs
Why is the Apple iPhone 17 reportedly going out of stock?
Reports suggest that increasing concerns over future smartphone price hikes have boosted demand for the iPhone 17, leading to stock shortages at several retailers.
Has Apple officially increased iPhone 17 prices?
No. Apple has not announced any price increase for the iPhone 17 in India.
What is the current discounted price of the iPhone 17?
With eligible bank offers on Flipkart, the iPhone 17 can be purchased for around Rs 75,909, while offline retailers are also offering additional discounts.
How much does the iPhone 16 Plus cost after discounts?
The iPhone 16 Plus is available for Rs 77,900 online before bank offers, while offline deals at Vijay Sales can bring the price down to below Rs 65,000.
Which is better: iPhone 16 Plus or iPhone 17?
The iPhone 17 offers a newer A19 chip, faster performance, and 256GB base storage. The iPhone 16 Plus, however, provides a larger 6.7-inch display and better value if you're shopping on a tighter budget.