From Ikka to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Best OTT Movies to Watch

Highlights
- Take a look at all-new OTT movie releases for this weekend.
- We have curated a list of the top 5 movies and documentaries from Bollywood to Tollywood that you should watch
- The movie is already up and streaming on these OTT platforms.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
From Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s Ikka to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and South Indian hits like Balti and Parimala and Co., we have a strong catalog of movies lined up for OTT release this week.
Key Highlights
- Looking for new movies to watch this weekend? We’ve got you covered with the latest OTT releases.
- The list includes Sunny Deol’s Netflix Special Ikka, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and South Indian specials such as Balti.
- All of the movies are already available to stream.
Here we have you covered with the best movies to watch on OTT this week.
Also Read: Top 3 OTT Releases You Shouldn’t Miss This Weekend
1. Ikka
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, and Dia Mirza
- OTT Release Date: July 10, 2026
Netflix has brought together lead actors Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, increasing excitement among fans.
The courtroom thriller’s plot revolves around a famous lawyer forced to defend a possibly guilty client and battle a relentless prosecutor.
The movie is also dubbed in other regional languages, including Tamil and Telugu, with subtitles.
2. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
- Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakhul Preet Singh, and Viajy Raaz
- OTT Release Date: July 11, 2026
Ayushmann is back on screen with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a new romantic-family comedy.
Released on JioHotstar, the movie revolves around a married couple who spiral into misunderstanding and chaos, damaging their marriage and relationships.
Also Read: Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on OTT for This Weekend