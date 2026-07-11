From Ikka to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Best OTT Movies to Watch

From Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna’s Ikka to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and South Indian hits like Balti and Parimala and Co., we have a strong catalog of movies lined up for OTT release this week.

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Key Highlights Looking for new movies to watch this weekend? We’ve got you covered with the latest OTT releases.

The list includes Sunny Deol’s Netflix Special Ikka, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and South Indian specials such as Balti.

All of the movies are already available to stream.

Here we have you covered with the best movies to watch on OTT this week.

Also Read: Top 3 OTT Releases You Shouldn’t Miss This Weekend

1. Ikka

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, and Dia Mirza

Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, and Dia Mirza OTT Release Date: July 10, 2026

Netflix has brought together lead actors Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, increasing excitement among fans.

The courtroom thriller’s plot revolves around a famous lawyer forced to defend a possibly guilty client and battle a relentless prosecutor.

The movie is also dubbed in other regional languages, including Tamil and Telugu, with subtitles.

2. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakhul Preet Singh, and Viajy Raaz

Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, Rakhul Preet Singh, and Viajy Raaz OTT Release Date: July 11, 2026

Ayushmann is back on screen with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a new romantic-family comedy.

Released on JioHotstar, the movie revolves around a married couple who spiral into misunderstanding and chaos, damaging their marriage and relationships.

Also Read: Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on OTT for This Weekend