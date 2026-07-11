Airtel’s Five Notes Have Outlived 2G, 3G, 4G and Even Entered the AI Era

There are very few advertising campaigns that survive for decades. Even fewer leave behind a brand asset that people can recognise within seconds Airtel’s five-note signature belongs to that rare category.

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Key Highlights Airtel's iconic five-note signature, composed by A.R. Rahman in 2001, has completed 25 years.

The melody has remained a consistent brand identity through India's transition from 2G to the AI era.

Airtel has retained the recognisable five-note structure while refreshing its musical arrangements over time.

The signature has accompanied Airtel's evolution from a mobile operator to a digital communications company offering mobile, fibre broadband and enterprise services.

The longevity of the melody highlights how a strong sonic identity can outlast multiple technology and marketing cycles.

Composed by A.R. Rahman in 2001, the melody has now completed 25 years and continues to enjoy a level of recall that few Indian brands have achieved. While advertising trends, consumer behaviour and telecom technologies have changed dramatically, the familiar five notes have remained closely associated with Airtel.

For the company, the tune has become far more than background music. It has evolved into a sonic identity that customers recognise instantly, whether they encounter the brand through television commercials, digital campaigns or mobile services.

Introduced When India’s Mobile Market Was Taking Shape

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When Airtel launched the signature in 2001, India’s telecom industry was still in its early growth phase. Voice calls and SMS dominated mobile usage, feature phones were the norm and internet access on handsets remained limited. Owning a mobile phone was becoming increasingly common, but data-driven services were still years away.