Airtel, Jio to Gain Market Share at Expense of Vodafone Idea: Centrum

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, two of the leading telecom operators in India, are expected to grow at the expense of Vodafone Idea. This has already been happening for many years, and is going to continue. The subscriber market share for Jio and Airtel continues to grow quarter-on-quarter, meanwhile for Vi, it has been in a decline.

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As per the latest Centrum report, Airtel is likely going to add 5 million users in Q1 FY27, and Jio is likely to add 7 million users. Vodafone Idea, while is not expected to lose customers, will add about 0.2 million users only.

In its report for Q1 FY27, Centrum Institutional Research said, “Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio would continue to gain subscriber market share at the expense of VIL. Reliance Jio is expected to add ~7mn subscribers QoQ, while Bharti Airtel is expected to add ~5mn subscribers QoQ. We expect VIL to add ~0. 2mn customers QoQ.”

The growth rate for Vi is not fast enough to have any material impact on the revenues. However, it is still better than losing customers. The telcos are expected to come out with their quarterly reports soon. The report mentioned that the data usage per customer will continue to remain strong and will grow during the quarter. This is due to growing penetration of 4G and 5G networks in India. When it comes to 5G, Jio and Airtel have covered more than 90% of the districts. The telcos are deepening the 5G coverage in all the districts now to optimise user experience.