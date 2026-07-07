iQOO Could Cancel Upcoming Flagship Launch for India

iQOO, the sub-brand of Vivo, is likely going to cancel its upcoming flagship launch in India. We are talking about the iQOO 16. This phone is expected to be the next big thing from iQOO in India. iQOO 15 from the brand was a definite success. The device was loved by tech enthusiasts. However, due to the ongoing dRAM price hikes, the brand could cancel the launch for India.

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India is a price sensitive market, and any phone that launches above its value price from a brand like iQOO will not be able to sustain. iQOO 16 could launch around Rs 85,000, if it does launch in India. This was tipped by Yogesh Brar. Thus, the brand may not launch its flagship for India this time. Further, Brar said that the brand has one one budget phone launch planned for India this year in the Z series, which we have already talked about.

iQOO has already teased the iQOO Z11 for India. All the other phones are reportedly being cancelled by the brand. iQOO 15, when it launched, came with a price tag of Rs 72,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB. The higher 16GB + 512GB variant came at a cost of Rs 79,999. But the price was recently increased to Rs 76,999 and Rs 83,999, respectively. Thus, the expected launch price of the iQOO 16 would be even higher. That is why, the brand may continue to focus on selling the iQOO 15 for now. The iQOO 16 launch could be skipped, and we may see a new flagship from the brand directly next year.