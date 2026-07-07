iQOO 16 Reportedly Cancelled Due to Rising Memory Prices

Vivo’s gaming sub-brand smartphone maker, iQOO, is now struggling with rising memory prices and may decide to cancel its much-awaited premium flagship phone for the year, the iQOO 16. The memory price hike crisis has lasted a long time, and with no pricing regulation, the ongoing AI boom, and geopolitical tensions between the U.S.A and Iran, phone prices are skyrocketing. Here is what we know so far about iQOO’s plan for its new 16-series phone.

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Key Highlights iQOO 16 reportedly will cancel its launch due to “rising memory prices”

Leaks suggest the iQOO 16 could be priced around Rs 85,000 due to the memory price hike.

iQOO has yet to officially confirm this update.

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Rising Memory Prices Reportedly Lead to iQOO 16 Cancellation

Vivo’s sister brand, iQOO, was launched to make a “gaming phone with the best specs for an eye-catching price tag,” but rising memory prices have become a major hurdle to delivering that “Best-Gaming Phone” in India.

The previously launched iQOO 15 was a major hit, offering the latest features, a premium display, a power-packed chipset, and a larger battery. It started at Rs 72,990 for 12GB+256GB, and with offers, the price has dropped below Rs 70,000.

The iQOO 16’s development is facing hurdles. According to prominent tipster Yogesh Brar on X, rising memory prices could push the base variant’s cost to around Rs 85,000, hurting its competition against OnePlus.

This has left iQOO with no option but to cancel the iQOO 16 launch globally, including in India.