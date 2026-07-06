iOS 27 Code Hints at Apple’s Vision Glasses

Is Apple working on new Vision Smart Glasses? Details stayed under wraps for a long time until a leak from an X user (@samhenrigold) revealed that the latest iOS 27 source code mentions support for an Apple Vision-like wearable device with model number B790, hinting that Apple Vision Smart Glasses’ model number is B790.

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Key Highlights Apple is reportedly working on smart glasses, according to iOS 27 leaked source code.

Apple Glasses have been among the most anticipated products that fans have been waiting for the Cupertino giant to confirm. However, it looks like we don’t have to wait long now.

If launched, the Apple Vision Glass might be priced around $380, similar to Meta Glasses.

Apple has not yet begun any pre-certification, usually done as a pre-launch check. However, the source reveals the code supports features related to Visual Intelligence.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro : Top Features Expected

Apple Vision Smart Glasses May Be Closer Than Expected, iOS 27 Hints.

For readers unaware, Visual Intelligence is a new tech feature that provides information when you point the camera at an object. It integrates Siri with the Camera app, so users can point at an object and ask Siri what it is. Similar tech can be used for Apple Glasses, where users point their camera at something and ask Siri.

This could be a great development within Apple’s Vision lineup, following the release of its first AR+VR headset, the Vision Pro, last year.

The upcoming Apple Vision Smart Glasses will pose tough competition for the current Meta Glasses, built in collaboration with Ray-Ban, though it depends on Apple Glass’s pricing.