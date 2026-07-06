Airtel and Jio Now Have Similar Rs 200 Data Packs

Bharti Airtel, recently announced a new prepaid plan of Rs 200. If you know about it, Jio also launched a new Rs 200 plan. However, Jio did it much before Airtel. What is interesting is that the benefits of these plans are very similar. Both offer the same amount of data, and both are targeted towards one kind of a customer.

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The Rs 200 plans from both Airtel and Jio are data vouchers. With data vouchers, people usually look to boost their data allowance on top of the FUP (fair usage policy) data bundled with the plan. Let’s take a look at the benefits which are bundled with the plans and determine if they are exactly similar. First, let’s look at what Jio is offering.

Reliance Jio Rs 200 Data Pack

Reliance Jio Rs 200 data pack comes with 30GB of data for 28 days. The OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with the plan are YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Kanccha Lannka, Panet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play, and Hoichoi. There are more than 1000 live TV channels as well from JioStar (sports excluded). Now let’s take a look at the Airtel plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 200 Data Pack

Bharti Airtel Rs 200 data pack comes with 30GB of data for 28 days. The plan also bundles JioHotstar Mobile for 28 days. There is also free access to SonyLIV as part of the access that is offered to the users with the Airtel Xstream Play subscription. With Xstream Play, users will get Lionsgate Play, Aha, Chaupal, SunNXT, and more.