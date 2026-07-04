Jio Rs 448 vs Airtel Rs 469 Prepaid Plan: Both Offer 84 Days Validity

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the two leading telecom operators in India, offer a voice only plan to the consumers. Today, we will focus on the plan with 84 days of service validity. Reliance Jio Rs 448 plan comes with 84 days and Bharti Airtel Rs 469 plan comes with same service validity as well. These plans are available for consumers across India. If you are looking for a low cost plan, which will help you with keeping your SIM active, and do not need a lot of data, then these plans are what you should look out for. However, they have a difference. Let’s take a look.

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Reliance Jio Rs 448 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 448 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 1000 SMS, and 84 days of service validity. There is no data at all bundled with the plan. Users get JioTV and JioAICloud bundled with the plan. But these are again normal benefits. You don’t get access to Jio’s 5G network with this plan. For that you need a 2GB daily data plan from the telco. However, you can always recharge with the prepaid data vouchers to get access to data in the short-term whenever required. The service validity is 84 days, meaning this plan will be light on your pockets.

Bharti Airtel Rs 469 Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 469 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and 900 SMS. This plan also comes with 84 days of service validity as mentioned. There is no data at all with this plan either. Again, just like with Jio’s plan, you can recharge with data vouchers with this plan as well. However, in the additional benefits, Airtel is offering free access to Adobe Express Premium for 12 months to the users. There is safe network service and free hellotuunes bundled as well.