Google Gemini 3.7 Flash launched with Software Code Agent

Mountain View-based giant Google launched its all-new Gemini 3.7 Flash AI model, which has been upgraded to integrate with software tools to help with coding, software development, and complex knowledge work. As part of the Flash 3.7 launch, Google is also offering an attractive introductory offer available till the end of 2026. Here are all the new features in Google Flash 3.7.
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Key Highlights
Google launches all-new AI model, Gemini 3.7 Flash.
The new Gemini Flash 3.7 can integrate with software and web development tools and operate with minimal human input.
Google launched the all-new Gemini 3.7 Flash at an introductory price of $0.75 per million input tokens and $3.75 per million output tokens, available until December 2026.
Google has launched Gemini 3.7 Flash, a model in its Flash series. This artificial intelligence model focuses on software and web development, as well as AI agent workflows. The company calls it a powerful “workhorse” for coding and agents. Improvements help developers create and grow production AI applications.
Gemini 3.7 Flash is built to improve performance in software engineering, coding, and complex knowledge work. Google says the model produces accurate first-pass code and follows instructions better. It also adheres more strongly to design principles when creating user interfaces and web applications. The latest model places heavy emphasis on AI.
AI agents are built to perform multi-step tasks using tools and applications rather than just responding to prompts. Gemini 3.7 Flash is designed to improve planning, tool use, and workflow management with less manual assistance.
Google is making the model available through developer platforms. These include the Gemini API, Google AI Studio, Android Studio, and Google Antigravity. It is also available through Google’s enterprise AI platforms.
An important part of the launch is the pricing. Until the end of 2026, Google offers Gemini 3.7 Flash at $0.75 per million input tokens and $3.75 per million output tokens. After January 1, 2027, prices will rise to $1.50 per million input tokens and $7.50 per million output tokens.
The pricing plan could make the model appealing to developers building AI agents at scale. Agentic applications may require multiple model calls to complete one task. This makes inference costs important when moving from experiments to production.
Google is also bringing Gemini 3.7 Flash to Gemini Spark, its personal AI agent. For Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, Spark will use the model to manage multi-step tasks and work with Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Docs.
The launch came weeks after the last Flash model, underscoring how quickly AI model development is advancing. Google competes with companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. These companies aim to create AI agents that handle complex coding, research, and business tasks.
The importance of Gemini 3.7 Flash might extend beyond just another model update for developers. Its mix of coding skills, agentic performance, and low introductory pricing could make it a real choice for companies using AI-powered workflows at scale.
Image Credits: (x-Poonam Soni)
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FAQs
What is Google Gemini 3.7 Flash?
Google Gemini 3.7 Flash, an all-new flagship AI model, was launched by the Mountain View giant. It was developed to assist with code execution, software and web development, and complex knowledge-related work.
What is Gemini 3.7 Flash designed for?
The model helps developers with software engineering, coding, web development, AI agents, planning, tool use, and complex multi-step tasks.
What are the main improvements in Gemini 3.7 Flash?
Google says the model offers more accurate first-pass code, improved instruction following, and better adherence to design principles in creating user interfaces and web applications.
Where can developers use Gemini 3.7 Flash?
Google is making Gemini 3.7 Flash available through the Gemini API, Google AI Studio, Android Studio, Google Antigravity, and its enterprise AI platforms.
Will Gemini 3.7 Flash become more expensive in 2027?
Yes, from January 1, 2027, pricing is expected to increase to $1.50 per million input tokens and $7.50 per million output tokens.