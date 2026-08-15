Google Gemini 3.7 Flash launched with Software Code Agent

Mountain View-based giant Google launched its all-new Gemini 3.7 Flash AI model, which has been upgraded to integrate with software tools to help with coding, software development, and complex knowledge work. As part of the Flash 3.7 launch, Google is also offering an attractive introductory offer available till the end of 2026. Here are all the new features in Google Flash 3.7.

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Key Highlights Google launches all-new AI model, Gemini 3.7 Flash.

The new Gemini Flash 3.7 can integrate with software and web development tools and operate with minimal human input.

Google launched the all-new Gemini 3.7 Flash at an introductory price of $0.75 per million input tokens and $3.75 per million output tokens, available until December 2026.

Google Announces Gemini 3.7 Flash for Agents

Google has launched Gemini 3.7 Flash, a model in its Flash series. This artificial intelligence model focuses on software and web development, as well as AI agent workflows. The company calls it a powerful “workhorse” for coding and agents. Improvements help developers create and grow production AI applications.

Gemini 3.7 Flash is built to improve performance in software engineering, coding, and complex knowledge work. Google says the model produces accurate first-pass code and follows instructions better. It also adheres more strongly to design principles when creating user interfaces and web applications. The latest model places heavy emphasis on AI.

AI agents are built to perform multi-step tasks using tools and applications rather than just responding to prompts. Gemini 3.7 Flash is designed to improve planning, tool use, and workflow management with less manual assistance.

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