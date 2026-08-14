Claude Launches Invisible Markers to Detect AI-Generated Text

Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic launches an all-new machine-marking model to detect AI-generated text. Here is all we know.

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Key Highlights Anthropic introduced a new Claude AI model that will help identify AI-generated content using invisible markers added to the text.

This new model will help improve AI transparency around AI-generated content.

The new AI model will use invisible markers added to the text to help find out the content’s source.

Anthropic’s Claude Adds Invisible Markers to AI-Generated Text

Anthropic has introduced machine-marking for content generated by its Claude AI models, adding an invisible layer to help identify AI-generated text. The move comes as governments and technology companies seek to improve transparency around AI.

The marking is embedded directly in the generated text rather than appearing as a visible label. Users reading or copying Claude-generated content may not notice it, but systems designed to detect the marker can identify its origin.

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Anthropic says new Claude models launched in the European Union on August 2, 2026, will support machine-readable marking from launch.

The system is part of its commitments under the EU AI Act’s Code of Practice on Transparency of AI-Generated Content. The marking is also being extended worldwide to support models.

The company is also applying provenance technology to generated files where supported.

These measures aim to make it easier to establish the origin of AI-generated material as AI tools become common in writing, education, software development, and other professional settings.

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The development is significant because identifying AI-generated content has become increasingly difficult as language models produce text that closely resembles human writing.