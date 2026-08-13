Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G First Look in India

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G is the latest foldable launched by Google at the Made by Google event in India and New York. The phone launched globally yesterday, and while Google had already revealed the device online, we snapped a few photographs of the device in-person. Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G is the successor to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5G. This new foldable from Google has an even more durable display, and features a super thin body making the experience even better for the consumers. Take a look at the Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G below.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G Design: Back, Front and Sides

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G has launched in a single Olive colour. To get more details on its price and specifications, click here. To take a look at the design, see below.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G has two displays. One is an outer display, and the other is the inner display which you can see once the device is unfolded. The power button and the volume rockers are on the right side of the phone. The Type-C port is at the bottom for charging one side of the folded phone and the SIM tray is on the other. Regardless, the SIM tray is also at the bottom only.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold 5G also packs the Tensor G6, which is present across the Pixel 11 lineup. This is the only Fold phone from Google for 2026. It will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Vivo X Fold 6 5G. Even Apple is expected to launch a new foldable very soon at the September launch event. We have already showcased the design of the Pixel 11 5G. To take a look a that, click here.