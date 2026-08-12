Why Airtel Removed Lower-Data Plans and Introduced a Clearer Prepaid Structure

Bharti Airtel has restructured its prepaid daily-data portfolio, with the Rs 349 plan now becoming the next option for customers seeking daily high-speed data, after the Rs 199 entry-level plan, which offers 2GB of data for 28 days. The Rs 349 plan offers 2GB of 4G data per day and unlimited 5G for eligible customers, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

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Key Highlights Bharti Airtel simplifies its prepaid plans by removing overlaps in its lower-data plans.

Rs 349 plans restructured with daily high-speed 5G network connectivity for eligible customers; others can get 4G connectivity

The restThe restructuring aims to create clearer pricing based on customer data usage

Along with the Rs 299 plan, Airtel has discontinued three other higher-priced plans as part of the telco’s broader strategy to build a simpler, more clearly differentiated pricing ladder.

There are three broad reasons behind the move – simplifying the number of plans available to customers, creating a pricing structure to support long-term average revenue per user (ARPU) growth, and supporting the significant investments required to deliver a better network experience.

Also Read: Airtel Daily Data Unlimited Plans Now Start at 2GB Per Day for Prepaid Users

Simplifying the Pricing Ladder

Airtel’s prepaid portfolio had accumulated several plans with similar data allowances, overlapping validity periods, and relatively small differences in pricing.

The latest restructuring reduces this overlap and provides a clearer starting point for customers seeking a daily data plan.

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The Rs 349 plan combines 2GB of daily 4G data with Unlimited 5G, positioning it as a more comprehensive option for smartphone users.