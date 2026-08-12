Why Airtel Removed Lower-Data Plans and Introduced a Clearer Prepaid Structure

Bharti Airtel has restructured its prepaid daily-data portfolio, with the Rs 349 plan now becoming the next option for customers seeking daily high-speed data, after the Rs 199 entry-level plan, which offers 2GB of data for 28 days. The Rs 349 plan offers 2GB of 4G data per day and unlimited 5G for eligible customers, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.
There are three broad reasons behind the move – simplifying the number of plans available to customers, creating a pricing structure to support long-term average revenue per user (ARPU) growth, and supporting the significant investments required to deliver a better network experience.
Airtel’s prepaid portfolio had accumulated several plans with similar data allowances, overlapping validity periods, and relatively small differences in pricing.
The latest restructuring reduces this overlap and provides a clearer starting point for customers seeking a daily data plan.
Airtel’s affordable entry-level Rs 199 connectivity plan remains available for customers who primarily need calling and limited data.
The change applies more specifically to the daily-data segment, where customers are increasingly using smartphones, consuming more data, and adopting 5G services.
The revised structure therefore creates a clearer distinction between basic connectivity plans and higher-value daily-data plans.
Also Read: Bharti Airtel is Offering 5G, 2GB 4G Data Every Day at Just Rs 12
Supporting a Sustainable Pricing Architecture
The portfolio changes also reflect Airtel’s long-standing view that the telecom industry’s pricing architecture needs to become more sustainable.
During its Q1 FY27 investor call, Airtel management reiterated that the current structure does not sufficiently differentiate between customers based on their data consumption.
When large or effectively unlimited data allowances are available across a narrow price range, operators have limited room to grow average revenue per user while continuing to invest in their networks.
Airtel has advocated a more structured pricing ladder based on different levels of customer consumption.
Small, medium, large, and extra-large models could provide users with clearly differentiated data allowances and benefits at different price points.
Such a structure would allow customers to select plans based on their actual needs, fostering a more sustainable relationship between usage, value, and pricing.
Importantly, Airtel does not believe that affordable, entry-level connectivity must be compromised.
The broader objective is to preserve accessible entry plans while creating stronger differentiation as customers move towards higher data consumption and premium services.
Also Read: Airtel Business and ITI Limited Partner to Accelerate India’s Digital Transformation
More Value Through Data and Unlimited 5G
The prepaid revamp is not simply a like-for-like price increase for an existing plan. The new daily data entry point also provides a higher data allowance and access to Unlimited 5G for eligible users.
The Rs 349 plan offers:
- 2 GB of 4G high-speed data per day
- Unlimited 5G for eligible customers
- Unlimited local and STD calls
- 100 SMS per day
- 28 days of validity
- Additional Airtel Rewards
This approach enables Airtel to combine a simpler portfolio with a stronger value proposition for customers who use data regularly.
As 5G adoption expands, Airtel is increasingly using Unlimited 5G to encourage customers to choose plans with higher daily data allowances.
Customers with compatible smartphones and access to Airtel’s 5G network can receive substantially more data value through these plans.
Also Read: Airtel Most Picked Broadband Plan in India
Network Investments Remain Central
Airtel has been making significant investments in coverage, capacity, fiber, transport infrastructure, and the transition towards 5G standalone technology. The company sees a sustainable pricing structure as essential for continuing these investments and delivering a consistent customer experience.
The operator deployed approximately 139,000 kilometers of fiber over the last three years.
Although the shift towards 5G standalone requires limited incremental radio investment because much of the transition is software-driven, Airtel continues to invest in the underlying fiber and transport infrastructure needed to handle growing data consumption.
Higher data usage, expanding smartphone adoption, and Unlimited 5G will place additional demand on telecom networks.
Airtel’s pricing strategy is therefore intended to balance customer value with the investments required to maintain network quality.
Airtel Sees Multiple Paths to ARPU Growth
Airtel’s mobile ARPU reached Rs 264 in Q1 FY27, and the company has sufficient organic opportunities to sustain ARPU growth over the medium term without immediately depending on a broad tariff increase.
These growth drivers include prepaid-to-postpaid upgrades, migration towards higher-value unlimited plans, feature-phone-to-smartphone upgrades, increasing data usage, 5G adoption, international roaming, and contextual plan recommendations through digital channels.
The simplified prepaid portfolio complements this strategy by creating a clearer path for customers to move towards plans offering more data and additional benefits.
Also Read: Vi ARPU Grows 8.3 Percent YoY in Q4 FY26, Ahead of Airtel’s 5.4 Percent and Jio’s 3.3 Percent in Q1 FY27
A Simpler Portfolio for the 5G Era
Airtel’s latest prepaid restructuring represents a shift towards fewer overlapping plans, clearer customer segments, and a stronger connection between data usage and plan value.
Affordable connectivity remains available at the entry level. For customers who require daily data, however, the portfolio is increasingly being built around higher data allowances and Unlimited 5G.
The move supports Airtel’s broader objective of delivering a simpler customer proposition while creating a sustainable pricing architecture that can fund continued network investments and long-term improvements in service quality.
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FAQs
Why did Airtel restructure its prepaid plans in India?
Airtel restructured its prepaid portfolio to simplify available plans, reduce overlap between similar packs, support long-term ARPU growth, and fund ongoing network investments.
What does the Airtel Rs 349 plan offer?
The Rs 349 prepaid plan offers 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited 5G for eligible customers, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 28 days' validity.
Is Airtel's Rs 199 plan still available?
Yes, Airtel's Rs 199 entry-level plan is still available and offers 2GB of data for 28 days plus connectivity benefits.
Which Airtel plans have been discontinued?
Airtel has discontinued the Rs 299 plan and three other higher-priced plans as part of its prepaid portfolio restructuring.
Will Airtel's new pricing structure help increase ARPU?
The simplified pricing structure aims to create clearer upgrade paths for customers moving to higher-value plans, supporting Airtel's long-term ARPU growth strategy.