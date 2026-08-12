Google Pixel 11 Series Launch Today: How and Where to Watch

Google Pixel 11 series will launch officially in the global market and India on August 12, 2026. The launch time for India will be a little late. If you are interested in watch the Pixel 11 series launch for the global market, keep reading this. Google Pixel 11 series will have four devices – Pixel 11 5G, Pixel 11 Pro 5G, Pixel 11 Pro XL 5G, and lastly the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. These four phones will become the flagship lineup from Google for 2026.

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Google Pixel 11 Series Launch: When and Where to Watch

Google will launch the new products at the Made by Google launch event. The keynote address for India will start livestreaming at 3:30 AM. So technically, the phones will launch globally on August 12, 2026. But in India, the launch will take place on August 13, 2026. The launch will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of Google. The global launch event is at New York. Apart from YouTube, Google will also livestream the launch event on its website and other social media channels.

Apart from the Pixel 11, Google will also launch new products such as a smartwatch, and even new Pixel Buds are expected to arrive. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL has already been spotted on Geekbench ahead of the launch. The Pixel 11 series will launch with the Tensor G6 chipset. This will be the most powerful chipset ever by Google.

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A new product which we can see launching at the Made by Google event is the Pixel Tag. Another highlight of the Pixel 11 series will be a small design change. The Pixel 11 Pro is going to come with a new hardware upgrade which will be HiLight. This Pixel HiLight is anticipated to be LED lights placed on the camera island of the device. Google Pixel 11 series launch will take place soon and we will cover the entire launch so stay tuned for the updates.