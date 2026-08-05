Google Pixel 11 Pro Leak Reveals Tensor G6 Chip, 120X Zoom

Google Pixel 11 Pro marketing images leaked in Pistachio Colour ahead of the August 12 official launch, revealing a similar design inspired by the previous Pixel 10 lineup, but this year Google is adding a new Pixel Glow RGB-LED light for showing notification alerts with Gemini Intelligence branding, hinting that the Google Pixel 11 lineup will be getting new AI features embedded with Google’s Gemini integration.

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Key Highlights Google Pixel 11 Pro’s new marketing images leaked online ahead of the August 12, 2026 launch.

Google Pixel 11 Pro will have a triple-camera setup with a Pixel Glow RGB LED Light for notifications.

Google Pixel 11 Pro will have a new telephoto sensor with 120X zoom and be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset.

Apart from the Pixel 11 Pro’s first look, other marketing images reveal a 120X camera shot with a G6 sensor, suggesting the Pixel 11 Pro will get 120X zoom support and be powered by the new Tensor G6 Chipset onboard.

Here is everything we know so far:

Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro Design Teased: Pixel Glow First Look

Google Pixel 11 Pro with Pixel Glow and Tensor G6 Chipset – Marketing Image Leaked

Mountain View-based giant Google is preparing for its next flagship smartphone launch set for August 12, 2026. Ahead of the launch, prominent tipster Evan Blass revealed marketing images of the Pixel 11 Pro, showing a design similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 10.

Pixel Glow

Above that, there is a new RGB LED light sensor attached to the vertically housed triple-camera setup.

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Gemini Integration