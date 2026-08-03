Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra To Get New Design, Si-C Battery

Samsung is preparing for its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S27 series, set to launch in 2027. Ahead of the launch, we have new information and rumours about design changes, camera upgrades, and battery improvements for the top-tier Galaxy S27 Ultra.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to get a major design revamp with a new colour.

Galaxy S27 Ultra will also be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro for Galaxy Processor.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will have a bigger 5,700mAh Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) battery.

Until now, the Galaxy S series has been getting boring without major upgrades, but 2027 will be different for the Galaxy S27 models.

Here is everything we know so far:

Also Read: Samsung Testing One UI 9 on Galaxy S25, S26, A17, and A56

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra To Get a Design Revamp with Quad-Squared Housing, Silicon-Carbon Battery

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to launch soon in 2027. Ahead of the launch, we have new leaks revealing specification details of the upcoming Ultra variant.

Fresh leaks from prominent Samsung phone tipster Anthony (TheGalox) on X show a render image of how the upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra will look.

On the design side, the Galaxy S27 Ultra ditches its previous pill-shaped vertically housed camera for a bigger camera individually housed over a black square module.

The S27 Ultra will still retain Galaxy S Pen support.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price Confirmed by Brand

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Galaxy S27 Ultra’s camera will have the same 200MP main sensor coupled with a new 50MP ultrawide angle sensor, possibly with a bigger aperture, plus a 50MP 5X telephoto and a second telephoto sensor.