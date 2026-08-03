Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra To Get New Design, Si-C Battery
Ahead of the 2027 launch, new leaks reveal that the top-tier Galaxy S27 Ultra will get a complete design revamp with new square-placed camera sensors and new colour options. The Korean giant may also replace the Galaxy S Edge series with a new Galaxy S27 Pro variant. Here is all we know so far:
Samsung is preparing for its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S27 series, set to launch in 2027. Ahead of the launch, we have new information and rumours about design changes, camera upgrades, and battery improvements for the top-tier Galaxy S27 Ultra.
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Key Highlights
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to get a major design revamp with a new colour.
Galaxy S27 Ultra will also be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro for Galaxy Processor.
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will have a bigger 5,700mAh Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) battery.
Galaxy S27 Ultra’s camera will have the same 200MP main sensor coupled with a new 50MP ultrawide angle sensor, possibly with a bigger aperture, plus a 50MP 5X telephoto and a second telephoto sensor.
With a combination of camera software optimisations, the Galaxy S27 Ultra will get improved low-light capabilities with faster image processing capabilities using an enhanced Pro Visual Engine, currently powering the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup.
Samsung to Replace Galaxy S27 Edge with Galaxy S27 Pro
Samsung’s Galaxy Edge series didn’t work as expected.
However, reports claim Samsung is secretly working on four new models codenamed “Next Miracle,” with “NM1,” “NM2,” “NM3,” and “NM4” in the works. The NM3 phone is speculated to be a Galaxy S27 Pro variant.
Image Credits: DemonsTech12
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FAQs
When is the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra expected to launch?
As of now, the Samsung Galaxy S27 series is in pre-production and is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027.
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra feature a new design?
According to recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will get a major design revamp, with individually housed rear cameras in a square module that replaces the pill-shaped camera arrangement. Reports also say the S27 Ultra may get a new colour option.
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra still support the S Pen?
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will retain S pen support.
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra use a Silicon-Carbon battery?
According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could switch to a 5,700mAh silicon battery, promising better efficiency.
Is Samsung replacing the Galaxy S27 Edge with a Galaxy S27 Pro?
Reports suggest that Samsung is discontinuing its Galaxy Edge series and will likely replace it with Galaxy S27 Pro models as part of the Galaxy S27 series launching in 2027.