Samsung Testing One UI 9 on Galaxy S25, S26, A17, and A56

Following the revolutionary launch of the new foldables and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup globally, Samsung is now gearing up to release its biggest OneUI 9 update across its Samsung Galaxy phone lineup, including the top-tier Galaxy S models, Galaxy Z Fold models, mid-range Galaxy A models, and even the budget-friendly Galaxy M models. Although Samsung has not shared an official release date for OneUI 9 across its Galaxy models, some leaks hint that Samsung has started testing its new UI firmware for mid-range Galaxy A models and older Galaxy Z Fold foldables.
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Key Highlights
Samsung is reportedly testing its next major UI, One UI 9, for the Galaxy S26, S25, A57 and A16 models.
The metadata reveals that Samsung could be planning a public rollout by August 2026.
Samsung’s new OneUI 9 is said to bring new updates this year.
For readers who aren’t aware, Samsung must work on different tweaks before announcing the public rollout by model. For example, the Galaxy Z foldables will have a OneUI 9 version tweaked to support the foldable panel and cover display. The Galaxy A series will get a tweaked OneUI 9 version supporting its hardware. Though they share similar features, there will be custom software changes that need testing ahead of the launch.
Samsung has started testing its new UI, and we speculate that OneUI 9.0 will offer some new features onboard. Here is everything we know so far:
Samsung to Release OneUI 9 Firmware Upgrade Across Its Galaxy Smartphones in August
There have been multiple reports, including a tip from prominent Apple tipster Fahad Ali Javed, who shared that the Korean giant is currently testing this OneUI build for Galaxy A series smartphones, the Galaxy A17 and Galaxy A57 5G.
Samsung is Working on a New Test Build for Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25
Apart from the Galaxy A series lineup, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25 phones are also said to get a new OneUI 9.0 update, and the public rollout is expected soon.
OneUI 9.0 Rollout for Other Galaxy Devices
As of now, there are no official updates regarding the public rollout for other Galaxy devices like the Galaxy F series or the Galaxy M series.
Image Credits: kevinbreezetv, thegadgetflow
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FAQs
What is Samsung One UI 9?
OneUI 9 is Samsung’s new UI upgrade from OneUI 8.5. It is based on Android 17 and offers new AI features, performance improvements, and UI enhancements across all Galaxy smartphones, from the flagship Galaxy S series to the mid-range Galaxy A series and the budget-friendly M series.
Has Samsung started testing One UI 9?
According to leaks, Samsung has begun testing One UI 9 on flagship Galaxy devices like the Galaxy S25 and S26, as well as mid-range Galaxy A series phones including the Galaxy A17 and A56.
Is One UI 9 based on Android 17?
Yes, Samsung’s new OneUI 9 will be based on Android 17, so all smartphones receiving the OneUI 9 upgrade will also get the Android 17 upgrade.
When will Samsung roll out One UI 9?
Samsung has not announced any official release date for the public rollout of One UI 9 yet.
Will all Samsung Galaxy phones receive the OneUI 9 update?
The latest Galaxy A, F, and S series phones, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold series, are eligible for the OneUI 9 update based on Android 17. Older devices may not receive this update. Please check the phone's software update policy to confirm.