Samsung Testing One UI 9 on Galaxy S25, S26, A17, and A56

Following the revolutionary launch of the new foldables and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup globally, Samsung is now gearing up to release its biggest OneUI 9 update across its Samsung Galaxy phone lineup, including the top-tier Galaxy S models, Galaxy Z Fold models, mid-range Galaxy A models, and even the budget-friendly Galaxy M models. Although Samsung has not shared an official release date for OneUI 9 across its Galaxy models, some leaks hint that Samsung has started testing its new UI firmware for mid-range Galaxy A models and older Galaxy Z Fold foldables.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Samsung is reportedly testing its next major UI, One UI 9, for the Galaxy S26, S25, A57 and A16 models.

The metadata reveals that Samsung could be planning a public rollout by August 2026.

Samsung’s new OneUI 9 is said to bring new updates this year.

For readers who aren’t aware, Samsung must work on different tweaks before announcing the public rollout by model. For example, the Galaxy Z foldables will have a OneUI 9 version tweaked to support the foldable panel and cover display. The Galaxy A series will get a tweaked OneUI 9 version supporting its hardware. Though they share similar features, there will be custom software changes that need testing ahead of the launch.

Samsung has started testing its new UI, and we speculate that OneUI 9.0 will offer some new features onboard. Here is everything we know so far:

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price Confirmed by Brand