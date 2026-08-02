Apple iPhone Air 2 Leaks Reveal A20 Pro, 48MP Dual-Camera

Apple is gearing up to launch its next slimmest phone, the iPhone Air 2, by the first quarter of 2027. Ahead of next year, we already have a sneak peek into the upgrades and specifications. Sources claim the Cupertino giant is working on major upgrades including a new camera sensor, a bigger battery, and a new A20 Pro chipset under the hood, while still maintaining the lightest and slimmest phone across the iPhone lineup.

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Key Highlights New leaks hint at an Apple iPhone Air 2 with 48MP dual cameras and a bigger 3,500mAh battery, with A20 Pro chipset.

The iPhone Air 2 will be built under the same aluminium chassis as the iPhone Air 1.

The iPhone Air 2 is expected to launch by Q1/Early Spring 2027.

Apple’s first slimmest phone, the iPhone Air, didn’t achieve the predicted sales.

Many customers reportedly complained about its higher price while still offering a single camera and a smaller battery, which impacted overall screen-on time. Here is all we know so far:

Also Read: iPhone Air 2 Prototype Reveals Duo-Camera: Launch in 2027

Apple iPhone Air 2 Leaks Reveal Bigger Battery and Camera Improvements

Apple is expected to make a huge comeback with its next slimmest phone, the iPhone Air 2. It will have major upgrades in the camera, battery, and overall efficiency while maintaining the lighter and thinner form factor. Apple will address all shortcomings found in the iPhone Air 1.

Here are some of the major new upgrades and design changes we will see

Design

Starting with design, we speculate the iPhone Air 2 will introduce major changes. On the rear, it will have a sleek, plain design. On the front, we expect a smaller Dynamic Island inspired by the iPhone 18 models.