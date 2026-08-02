Apple iPhone Air 2 Leaks Reveal A20 Pro, 48MP Dual-Camera

Apple is gearing up to launch its next slimmest phone, the iPhone Air 2, by the first quarter of 2027. Ahead of next year, we already have a sneak peek into the upgrades and specifications. Sources claim the Cupertino giant is working on major upgrades including a new camera sensor, a bigger battery, and a new A20 Pro chipset under the hood, while still maintaining the lightest and slimmest phone across the iPhone lineup.
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Key Highlights
New leaks hint at an Apple iPhone Air 2 with 48MP dual cameras and a bigger 3,500mAh battery, with A20 Pro chipset.
The iPhone Air 2 will be built under the same aluminium chassis as the iPhone Air 1.
The iPhone Air 2 is expected to launch by Q1/Early Spring 2027.
Apple iPhone Air 2 Leaks Reveal Bigger Battery and Camera Improvements
Apple is expected to make a huge comeback with its next slimmest phone, the iPhone Air 2. It will have major upgrades in the camera, battery, and overall efficiency while maintaining the lighter and thinner form factor. Apple will address all shortcomings found in the iPhone Air 1.
Here are some of the major new upgrades and design changes we will see
Design
Starting with design, we speculate the iPhone Air 2 will introduce major changes. On the rear, it will have a sleek, plain design. On the front, we expect a smaller Dynamic Island inspired by the iPhone 18 models.
The phone will be built under an aluminium chassis with a glass back, possibly with Ceramic Shield 2 protection.
On the display side, the Apple iPhone Air 2 will come with a bigger 6.5-inch flat OLED screen on the front, with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.
Processor
Under the hood, the Apple iPhone Air 2 will have an all-new A20 Pro chipset from the iPhone 18 Pro models. This 2nm-based TSMC-manufactured chipset promises to be more power efficient, adding more screen-on time to the iPhone Air 2.
Alongside the A20 Pro chipset, the iPhone Air 2 will feature the next-generation N2 chipset onboard, offering more reliable wireless connections.
The next iPhone Air will also come with Wi-fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.
Alongside the new A20 Pro and N2 chipsets, the iPhone Air 2 will come with a new C2 chip, a modem offering more reliable internet connectivity.
What’s the expected price of the new Air Phone? Just like the previous models, the iPhone Air 2 is expected to place right between the standard and Pro variants, so the iPhone Air 2 will likely fall between the standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18 Pro.
According to a statement from prominent Apple tipsters Jon Prosser and Mark Gurman, the iPhone Air 2 might get a slight $50 price hike, raising the entry price to $1049 from $999.
Image Credits: FPT
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FAQs
When is the Apple iPhone Air 2 expected to launch?
The iPhone Air 2 is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2027.
What processor will power the iPhone Air 2?
According to leaks, the iPhone Air 2 is expected to feature Apple's new 2nm-based A20 Pro chipset paired with the C2 modem and N2 wireless chip.
Will the iPhone Air 2 have a bigger battery?
According to leaks, the iPhone Air 2 will have a slightly bigger battery, with a 3,500 mAh capacity, compared to the current iPhone Air’s 3,149 mAh.
What camera upgrades are expected on the iPhone Air 2?
Compared to the iPhone Air, the next-generation iPhone Air 2 will have an additional 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor alongside the main 48MP sensor. On the front, you will get an 18MP center stage camera.
What is the expected price of the iPhone Air 2?
According to prominent Apple tipsters Jon Prosser and Mark Gurman, the iPhone Air 2 will get a $50 price increase and could be priced around $1049, up from the current iPhone Air $999 price.