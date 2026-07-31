iPhone 18 Pro Price to be Hiked

Apple will soon launch the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is now expected to come at a hiked price. The iPhone 18 Pro models will be unveiled first, and the regular iPhone 18 will be released later. Now, the iPhone 18 Pro price speculation is surfacing online. This is especially because the launch of the device is super close. We expect the Apple launch event to take place in the second week of August 2026. The online reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro will feature new colours, and the most interesting colour this time looks like Burgundy. Check out the expected price hike below.

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iPhone 18 Pro Price Hike: How Much will it Go Up?

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to cost up to $272 USD more than the iPhone 17 Pro series. In Indian Rupee conversion, this would be Rs 26,000 more. So, we can expect the base iPhone to easily cost around Rs 1.5 lakh or more than that. There will not be a new design. However, there will be new colours. At the front, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature a smaller dynamic island.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 models are also expected to get a price hike soon. The iPhone 18 Pro models will also get a hike, because the memory costs are going up for the users. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to start at around $1299 and $1399, respectively, according to some analysts. This roughly translates to $200 more than the previous generation.