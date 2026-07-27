Apple Upgrade, a New Leasing Program will Launch Soon in the US

Apple will soon launch the Apple Upgrade, a leasing program which will be reportedly available for users from Tuesday. This leasing program will cover different products including Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch models. To start with, Apple only plans to make it aailable for the market in the United States (US). This will enable the customers in the US to lease an iPhone or Apple Watch for 24 months.

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Apple Upgrade Programme Features

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg said that the Apple Upgrade will launch in the US. People in the US will get a new way to acquire Apple devices without purchasing them outright. Customers getting their products from the Apple’s official online and offline retail stores will be able to lease the devices. Klarna will serve as the financial partner for Apple for this program.

Some products may be ineligible for the programme. Business and education purchasers might be exlcuded from this program as well. For iPhones, the standard leasing period would be 24 months or 2 years, and for Apple Watch and MacBooks, the standard leasing period will be 36 months or 3 years. At the end of the leasing period, users will reportedly get the option to pay more and retain their existing device, or upgrade to the next one.

It is also being said that Apple Care+ will not be included in the lease. So users will have to purchase it separately from the company. The company will accept enrollments for only a limited time beginning July 28, 2026. This will be a strong move from the company to increase adoption of expensive iPhones, and it may be enrolled in other countries as well. Other tech brands will also be looking at this move from Apple closely. If it works out well, we may see other brands also doing the same thing.