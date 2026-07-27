Vivo X300e Launching Today with Flagship Camera and Battery

Vivo is launching a new phone in the X300 family, the X300E, in China today. It follows the recently launched flagship camera phone, the X300. Vivo has not confirmed the official price but opened pre-orders for the X300e two weeks ago, revealing details about its design, battery, and processor.

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Key Highlights Today, Vivo is launching its next camera-centric X-series flagship, the Vivo X300e.

The phone will feature a premium design with a triple-camera setup, a larger silicon-carbon battery, and the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Vivo X300e will be the next phone launched under the X300 lineup

Today we will see the new X300e 5G go official. After the China launch, we expect an India launch soon. Here is everything we know so far:

Also Read: Vivo to Revive S Series with Vivo S2- Live Images Leaked

Vivo X300e Launching Today in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Flagship Cameras, and More

Vivo has already released a teaser video that offers a glimpse of the Vivo X300e. The teaser shows the phone in three colour options: black, an orange shade similar to the iPhone 17 Pro model, and white.

The phone has a square camera module on the back with a triple-camera setup and an LED flash, featuring Zeiss branding and showcasing Vivo’s partnership with Zeiss for camera improvements.

On the front, the phone appears to have a flat display with a punch-hole selfie camera in the center.

Besides the design, Vivo confirmed hardware details: the phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and will have a 7,200mAh Si-C (Silicon-carbon) battery with 90W fast-charging support.