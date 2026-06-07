Vodafone Idea Still Does Not have a 5G Site in Chhattisgarh

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has not yet tapped into Chhattisgarh with its 5G networks. The Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MP and CG) is considered as one telecom circle by the telcos. So when Vi said that it has launched 5G in MP and CG circle, it did not mean that its 5G is present in both the states. It just meant, it was present in this telecom circle. The reality is, that Vi’s 5G is only present in Madhya Pradesh.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea has not yet launched 5G services in Chhattisgarh.

Vi's 5G network in the MP & CG telecom circle is currently available only in Madhya Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh users may have to wait a few more months for Vi's 5G rollout.

The operator is continuing to expand and improve its 4G network capacity across the MP & CG circle.

Fresh funding raised by Vodafone Idea is expected to support future 5G expansion and network investments.

Chhattisgarh customers will not get 5G for at least a few more months. The telecom operator has plans to deploy it in the near future in Chhattisgarh, as per a source. This was supposed to start in the previous financial year, however, it did not happen. The 5G sites for Vi will make a huge difference in a market such as Chhattisgarh.

When it comes to 4G, Vi has already been improving capacity in MP & CG circle, and this time, it also includes Chhattisgarh. So it clearly shows that for Vi, 4G is still a major priority. The telco has raised fresh funds recently, and will utilise this to boost capex. The 5G sites in the future will add to the consumer experience.

Chhattisgarh is covered with Jio and Airtel’s 5G. Even in smaller towns, Jio’s 5G is available and that is one of the reasons why Vi needs to move fast with launching 5G in the state. Even though the 5G use cases have not really gone beyond basic phone usage for consumers, it is still creating a difference in the minds of consumers. With more people creating content, consuming content, access to 5G network can make a huge difference in the long-run in the lives of users. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for being updated with the 5G deployment of Vodafone Idea.

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