Apple iPhone 17 Pro Deal: Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro?

Flipkart India has announced its major yearly Independence Day sale, the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026. Products ranging from electronic appliances to smartphones are available at attractive deals. Among mobiles, the latest and best-selling iPhone 17 Pro is available for a discount of between Rs 12,000 and Rs 16,000. However, with the iPhone 18 launching next month, it may be confusing whether to buy the iPhone 17 Pro now or wait to upgrade to the upcoming flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro, which is just a month away.

Here we will cover what you get with the iPhone 17 Pro and what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. This will help you decide whether to buy now or wait for the next iPhone launch.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Air 2 Leaks Reveal A20 Pro, 48MP Dual-Camera.

Launched in September 2025, the iPhone 17 Pro is among the best-selling phones in the premium segment so far. The 17 Pro brings major upgrades compared to its predecessor. Let’s look at the specs.

The iPhone 17 Pro has an aluminium frame as Apple moves back from titanium to aluminium.

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It features glass on the front and rear with Ceramic Shield 2 protection and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. and Speakers

On the front, there is a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The screen has Ceramic Shield 2 protection and an anti-reflective coating.

For the price, you get a vibrant screen with stereo speakers, making it a great choice for watching movies.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, you get the all-new A19 Pro, a 3nm chipset that is among the most powerful smartphone chipsets. On paper, the A19 Pro outperforms with an AnTuTu11 score of 2568709 and GeekBench 6 scores of 3970 for single-core and 10558 for multi-core performance.

You get up to 12GB unified memory/RAM with faster NVMe storage up to 1TB.

Also Read: iPhone Users May Have to Pay Separately for Siri AI

Camera

On the rear, the 17 Pro has a triple-camera setup in the top-left corner on a rectangular module.

It includes a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, a 48MP f/2.8 100mm periscope telephoto sensor, and a 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor. On the front, there is an 18MP selfie shooter with an f/1.9 aperture.

Battery

Apple uses a lithium-ion battery inside. The Nano-SIM model sold in India has a slightly smaller 3998mAh battery, while the eSIM-only model sold in the U.S has a bigger 4252mAh battery onboard.

Colour Options

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is available in three colours, including Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue.

These are the specs you get! The Apple iPhone 17 Pro model launched at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 for the base variant, while the top-end model was priced at Rs 1,74,900.

For this sale, the base variant with 256GB storage is discounted by Rs 8,000, bringing the price down to Rs 1,29,900.

The middle variant with 512GB is selling for Rs 1,49,900, down from its original price of Rs 1,54,900. The top-end model, launched at Rs 1,74,900, is now selling for Rs 1,66,900.

Customers with Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI cards can avail an additional Rs 8,000 off, bringing the base variant’s price down to Rs 1,18,900.

For regular SBI credit cards, you can get Rs 4,000 off, reducing the price to Rs 1,22,900 for the base variant.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold Reported to Launch in September

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: Should Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro?

As Apple aims to launch its next flagship, the iPhone 18 models set for September, the iPhone 17 Pro, the current flagship, is selling at huge discounts to clear stock and make space for the iPhone 18 models, including the iPhone 18 Pro.

If we go by leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro won’t have significant design changes.

The phone will have the same rear design, with possible tweaks making the Dynamic Island on the front smaller in the iPhone 18 Pro compared to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Under the hood, the A20 Pro series chipset will be based on the new 2nm process, compared to the 3nm-processed A19 Pro.

We expect significant battery efficiency and performance improvements, but no changes to day-to-day activities.

On the rear, iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to get a variable aperture lens that allows users to control the amount of light hitting the sensor. It’s designed for pro photographers.

There are rumours that the iPhone 18 Pro could launch with a price hike of around Rs 28,000 this year so that the base variant might start at approximately Rs 1,50,000.

Verdict: Should You Wait for iPhone 18 Pro?

If you have been looking to upgrade to an iPhone and own a 3-4 year old phone, upgrading to the iPhone 17 Pro during the Flipkart Freedom Sale is the right choice.

You can get 512GB storage for the expected price of the iPhone 18 Pro’s base model. This upgrade should be significant.

If you have an iPhone 17 model, it will make less sense to upgrade. Although the iPhone 18 Pro will have upgraded hardware, switching is worth it only if your phone is 3-4 years old or more.

Also, with the price hike, the iPhone 18 Pro may not get any discounts a few months after launch.

Image Credits: Reddit – u/THEAMAZINGkhalid

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