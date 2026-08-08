Apple iPhone 17 Pro Deal: Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro?

Flipkart India has announced its major yearly Independence Day sale, the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2026. Products ranging from electronic appliances to smartphones are available at attractive deals. Among mobiles, the latest and best-selling iPhone 17 Pro is available for a discount of between Rs 12,000 and Rs 16,000. However, with the iPhone 18 launching next month, it may be confusing whether to buy the iPhone 17 Pro now or wait to upgrade to the upcoming flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro, which is just a month away.

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Key Highlights

  • Apple iPhone 17 Pro is now selling with Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000 discounts. Here we explain why you should buy an iPhone 17 Pro instead of waiting for the iPhone 18 Pro.
  • The iPhone 18 Pro will likely have a price hike of around Rs 28,000 after launch due to the memory shortage crisis.
  • Apple has not yet announced the launch of the iPhone 18 models.

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Here we will cover what you get with the iPhone 17 Pro and what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. This will help you decide whether to buy now or wait for the next iPhone launch.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Air 2 Leaks Reveal A20 Pro, 48MP Dual-Camera.

Flipkart Freedom Sale Apple iPhone 17 Pro Discounts – What You Get For the Price?

apple iphone 17 pro deal wait for iphone18

Launched in September 2025, the iPhone 17 Pro is among the best-selling phones in the premium segment so far. The 17 Pro brings major upgrades compared to its predecessor. Let’s look at the specs.

Design

The iPhone 17 Pro has an aluminium frame as Apple moves back from titanium to aluminium.