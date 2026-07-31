iPhone Users May Have to Pay Separately for Siri AI

Apple might do something which no other smartphone company is currently doing. It may start charging for AI (artificial intelligence) features separately from the users. This is the first time Apple has officially commented on this. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple said that the company is still addressing and working on the high-compute costs that will be incurred with the AI services that the intelligence Siri will generate.

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Cook said, “We do believe there will be people that want to use it a lot, and so we will have some kind of upgrade possibilities on iCloud+.” Apple’s Siri was promised plenty of AI features a few years back with the launch of the iPhone 16. However, no major updates have been rolled out yet. Thus, Apple is now planning to actually charge people for an iCloud subscription that will bundle access to the intelligent Siri which will offset the high-compute costs.

iOS 27 to Bring this New AI

The iOS 27, which will start rolling out in the coming months with the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026, is set to bring this new Siri. Apple rolled out the new AI Siri with the public beta this month, and it is expected to make it to the the stable iOS 27 rollout later this year. Even the macOS users are expected to benefit from this. Whether the macOS will bring any agentic capabilities or not is something we don’t know.

With the paid iCloud subscription for the new and improved Siri, Apple stands to boost its revenues. Millions of users already purchase iCloud storage for data upload. They are likely to get the subscription without paying anything extra. Whether the iCloud subscription will cost more with this is something we don’t know. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated.