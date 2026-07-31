Moto Pad 70 Groove with JBL Speakers Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Motorola Pad 70 Groove has finally launched in India. The Moto Pad 70 Groove has launched with JBL speakers in the country, and it is the first tablet in the market to feature this. The tablet has a very unique design, and it features a stand at the back along with a speaker grille like design. There is multiple years of OS (operating system) upgrades promised for this tablet. We are not sure yet, if this would be able to deliver a sound experience like what a small portable speaker is able to. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Moto Pad 70 Groove in India.

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Moto Pad 70 Groove Price in India

Moto Pad 70 Groove is available in a single memory variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage at Rs 36,999. There is an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 available for the users with which the price of this product will go down to Rs 33,999. Let us take a look at the specifications now.

Moto Pad 70 Groove Specifications in India

Moto Pad 70 Groove has launched with a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision with 800nits of high brightness mode. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and it comes with a 9-unit JBL Pro speaker system with dedicated bass units, room-filling sound, and crystal clear vocals. The sound also supports Dolby Atmos audio. It also has a 360-degree kickstand 2.0 with four different viewing modes. The tablet will feature an all-metal design and is available in PANTONE Blue Surf colour. There is a 10200mAh battery on the phone with Google Gemini support. There will be many AI (artificial intelligence) features supported by the tablet such as AI Writing Tools, Smarter Reader, and AI Notes. The device will go on first sale on August 7, 2026, via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores.