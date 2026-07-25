BSNL Six Months Broadband Plan Just for Rs 1449

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom operator in India, has a six month broadband plan priced at just Rs 1449. This is a very affordable broadband plan given what consumers get from other service providers. There are plans that cost more than Rs 1,000 for a month. The Rs 1449 broadband plan has six months validity, but has very limited speed and data for consumption. In fact, there is also an OTT (over-the-top) benefit for the users.

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This plan is meant for consumers living in rural areas of India. BSNL calls it the Rural Entry Plan, and it is also available for one month. This plan also has a monthly validity, and for that, you will have to pay Rs 259. For six months, this goes down to Rs 241 approximately. Note that users will have to pay taxes on the total amount mentioned here. Let us now look at the expenses.

BSNL Rs 1449 Broadband Plan Benefits (Rural Entry)

BSNL Rs 1449 broadband plan comes with 25 Mbps speed with up to 700GB of data. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 2 Mbps. Users get unlimited voice calling with the plan, but that is landline calling, and for that, the landline instrument will have to be purchased separately.

BSNL said that this broadband plan is meant for adoption and generating demand amoug rural households. This plan also comes with an OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Prasar Bharti (WAVES) Premium. This plan has a validity of six months.

While the data and speed is less, or limited, even the price is that way. It will help with spreading broadband connections to every household in India, because it is affordable and will be present in most areas, including rural. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with all the best broadband offers from Indian broadband service providers.