boAt Brings New Headphone to India for Rs 4999 with ANC

boAt has launched new headphones in India. This new headphone by the company is called Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC. In the name itself, you can see that the headphones support active noise cancellation (ANC). These headphones by the brand claim to deliver up to 80 hours of usage in a single full charge. They are priced very aptly at Rs 4,999. You will get to see a lot of competition in this price segment in India, as many brands are trying to tap into the segment of users who want to purchase decent headphones, which are not too cheap, nor expensive. Here are all the details shared by the brand.

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boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Price in India

boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC is priced at Rs 5,999, but for a limited time, as part of the launch offer, customers can get it just for Rs 4,999. The headphone will be available in two colours – Utopian White and Cosmic Black. Users can purchase it through the official website of boAt and through leading e-commerce platforms as well.

boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC Specifications in India

boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC uses a dual-driver setup which has 40mm and 10mm drivers. They support up to 45dB Adaptive Hybrid ANC, 3D Spatial Audio, and Hi-Res Audio. The sound system is designed to deliver a strong bass, vocal clarity, and instrument separation. The headphones support Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, the LDAC Codec, and multi-device connectivity.

The new headphones let users customise EQ settings, controls, and other listening preferences. There is an 800mAh battery inside these headphones, and with ANC on, they can deliver up to 50 hours of usage, while with ANC off, they can deliver up to 80 hours. The headphones come with a Type-C charging cable, an AUX cable, and a carry pouch. These are now available in India for users to purchase.