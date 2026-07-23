iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Price Likely to Rise in India

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. Since then, the devices in the market have seen a price hike due to dRAM and components cost going up. Apple has already increased the price for many of its products. Now, the market expectations are that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 models will also see a price hike.

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What will be the New iPhone 17 Price?

iPhone 17 launched in India for Rs 82,990 for the base 256GB internal storage variant. According to popular tipster Abhishek Yadav, the price of the iPhone 17 could now see a price hike of Rs 12,000. This means the new price of the iPhone 17 will be Rs 94,900. Along with this, the iPhone 17 Pro models including the standard Pro and then the Pro Max variant could also see a similar price hike, the tipster suggested.

The fresh iPhone stock will reportedly reach the dealers by the next weekend. This means, very soon, we will get to know what is happening. The price change, if any, will also come to the Apple India Store online and the retail stores of the company. It will be interesting to see if the e-commerce platforms and the local retail store owners will sell the older iPhone stock at a lower price or will they also increase the price for the users to maximise their margins on these products.

As of now, the supply of the iPhones is disrupted across India. The new prices are expected to be effective from the first week of August 2026. As of now, on Flipkart, the iPhone 17 is listed for Rs 81,900, just Rs 1,000 cheaper than the launch price. There are card offers also available, along with exchange offers. So if you have been planning to get this phone, now would be a good time. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with all the price changes for iPhones in the coming days.