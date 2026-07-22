Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Lineup Launched Officially!

Samsung has unveiled its highly anticipated new generation of foldable phones, introducing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, including the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, today at its Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026.

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Key Highlights Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked 2026.

Both foldables are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

Sales begin with prices starting at ₹1,79,999 for the Fold 8 and ₹1,99,999 for the Fold 8 Ultra.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 8 series offers a premium design, with an Ultra variant featuring wider dimensions, like a digital hand-passport. Both foldables are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processors and feature the new creaseless display, marking Samsung’s major achievement in this innovation. Here we have you covered with everything you need to know.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live Today: Galaxy Z Fold 8 is Launching

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Including Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched

At its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, including the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Let’s take a sneak peek at the specifications and features.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 offers a 7.6-inch crease-less AMOLED display with a 5.5-inch cover display, both running at 120Hz and supporting 3000-nit peak brightness.

On the other end, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra comes with a bigger 8-inch AMOLED panel with a 6.5-inch cover display on the front.