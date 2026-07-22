Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live Updates

Samsung has officially set the stage for Galaxy Unpacked 2026. In just a few hours, the spotlight will shine on the next generation of foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the eagerly awaited Galaxy Watch Series 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 is finally here!

Here is the live blog sharing what upgrades Samsung will announce with its next Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, the Watch Series 9, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung is also set to introduce new AI features to the Galaxy Watch lineup.

Rumors are swirling that Samsung will unveil a brand-new addition to its Z Foldable family lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is said to feature a wider, passport-style design. With speculation at its peak, today is the day Samsung will finally reveal all the official details.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 – Live Blog Update

Samsung’s big launch is happening today, and you can catch all the action live on their official YouTube channel. We have you covered with our live blog, bringing you every exciting reveal from Galaxy Unpacked 2026 as it happens.